Strictly’s Wynne Evans forced to apologise over ‘unacceptable’ sexual comment about female co-star

Strictly Come Dancing star Wynne Evans has apologised for an "inappropriate and unacceptable" remark he made to a female co-star during the launch of Strictly’s live tour. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Strictly Come Dancing star Wynne Evans has apologised for an "inappropriate and unacceptable" remark he made to a female co-star during the launch of Strictly’s live tour.

The Welsh opera singer, 52, who is known for the GoCompare insurance advertisements, has been touring with the live show after competing on programme with Katya Jones last year.

Evans was reportedly caught making the sexual comment while posing for a photo with other cast members behind the scenes of the live tour.

In a statement, Evans said: "My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise."

He missed dancing on the tour in Glasgow on Saturday due to an ankle injury but is hoping to return.

Evans was heard making the remark to a woman in a video filmed during the launch event on January 16, The Mail on Sunday reported.

The PA news agency understands he was given a warning over the remark by tour producers.

A spokesman for the Strictly live tour and BBC Studios: "We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints.

"We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour."

Janette Manrara takes part in the Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour 2025. Picture: Alamy

The joke is believed to refer to a three-way with presenter and professional dancer Janette Manrara, 41, and another contestant.

In footage obtained by the Mail, Wynne can be seen allegedly making the joke, while Manrara’s reaction isn’t visible.

Evans was at the centre of another controversy late last year, with Strictly co-star Katya Jones.

The opera singer and presenter, 52, was spotted putting his arm around Katya only for her to remove his hand as it moved along her waist.

Later, a second interaction saw Katya appear to shun his attempts at a high five after Sam Quek and Nikita Kumzin's performance.

After viewers speculated on social media about what happened, the pair uploaded an apology video to Instagram, saying it was ‘just a bad joke’.

The BBC's much-loved show has been embroiled in a number of scandals recently, including allegations of bullying and harassment.

Chaperones have been put in place on Strictly during rehearsals last year after a review was launched by the BBC following contestant complaints.

Despite his injury, Evans hopes to rejoin the tour soon.

In a video posted on the social media site on Saturday evening, he said: "Ankle's getting a bit better, it was great to be able to sing in Glasgow tonight, even if I couldn't dance, hopefully back tomorrow.

"But watch this space, I'll let you know in the morning. See how the swelling goes down, and all that kind of stuff, thanks for all the lovely messages, amazing."

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood said Friday's live performance of the hit dancing show in Glasgow had been cancelled and rescheduled for Sunday evening as Storm Eowyn forced people in the Scottish city to stay indoors.

The show on Saturday went ahead as planned, and it is expected the Sunday slot at the OVO Hydro Glasgow will also.

The tour next stops at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the First Direct Arena Leeds on Thursday and Friday.

Evans, a BBC Radio Wales presenter, also performed in the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Of The Opera and won 2023's Celebrity MasterChef.

He was eliminated during the Blackpool week of Strictly last year.