Warning of mass disruption as rail, school and Govt unions call strikes for same day and threaten to bring UK to a halt

17 January 2023, 18:52 | Updated: 17 January 2023, 19:16

A day of action threatens to cause mass disruption in Britain on February 1
A day of action threatens to cause mass disruption in Britain on February 1. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A day of strike action has been called for February 1 as rail, schools and Government departments are set to be struck by walk-outs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Train drivers at Aslef and the RMT will take action that day as part of the ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

More than 70,000 staff across 150 universities will begin 18 days of strikes on February 1.

Teachers at the National Education Union will walk out in England and Wales and will be joined by some 100,000 civil servants who are members of the PCS.

It comes after suggestions unions could coordinate walkouts to combine their campaigns in various industrial disputes into one day of action.

Downing Street warned of the impact on the public and condemned the impact it will have on children and their education and ordinary commuters.

Rishi Sunak's spokesman said: "We're in no doubt that this strike action, some of which will fall on the same day or days, will cause significant disruption to the public - whether it's children having their education disrupted or the public trying to go about their daily lives on their commute.

Read more: 'Why tomorrow and not today?': Nick Ferrari grills Education Secretary on lack of urgency over teachers' strike action

Mick Lynch's RMT is among the unions striking
Mick Lynch's RMT is among the unions striking. Picture: Alamy

"We don't think it's the right course of action, we continue to call unions to step away from the picket lines and continue with discussions."

The Government is expected to hold more Cobra meetings in the run up to the day.

Ministers want to tighten anti-strike laws which would force workers to maintain a minimum level of service during disruption. That would affect many sectors that are embroiled in industrial disputes and unions have opposed such plans fiercely.

"We have seen that we have been able to significantly mitigate against some of the challenges that would have otherwise been posed by some of these strikes," Mr Sunak has said.

RMT drivers at 14 train companies will walk out, as will Aslef train drivers, on February 1.

Read more: Eco-activists' stunts to be curbed, with police to get new powers to stop protests before they cause serious disruption

PCS workers at government departments, driving test centres, museums, ports and airports will join them.

Schools across England and Wales could close if they don't have appropriate levels of staff.

Recent strikes have also seen nurses and ambulance staff walk out over pay and conditions, with unions demanding pay rises more in line with the soaring inflation seen since countries unlocked from Covid restrictions and after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Ministers are hoping to stop the strikes but meetings have ended without agreement, despite suggestions an accord could be reached in some of the disputes like the rail strikes.

Education secretary Michelle Keegan will meet representatives on Wednesday, she told LBC's Nick Ferrari.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away from the edge of the Garzweiler II opencast lignite mine during a protest action by climate activists after the clearance of Luetzera

Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest

World-leading public health expert Sir Michael Marmont called the UK's cost-of-living crisis a "humanitarian catastrophe" and said the current system is "not working" for society's poorest.

Cost-of-living crisis a 'humanitarian catastrophe' and system is 'not working' for poorest, leading public health expert warns
Sally Field

Sally Field to receive SAG lifetime achievement award

Breaking
Ramsdale was attacked by a fan during the North London derby

Football fan, 35, charged with attacking Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale during North London derby

Germany Coal Protest

Climate activists stage more protests against German coal mine expansion

Greta Thunberg was hauled off by officers

Greta Thunberg detained by police during protests over coal mine at German village

Oscars Shortlist

Taylor Swift’s guitar and Eminem’s trainers to be sold at US charity auction

Researchers inspect a runestone found at Tyrifjorden, Norway, at the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo

Norwegian archaeologists find ‘world’s oldest runestone’

The misconduct hearing took place at Newcastle's Middle Engine Lane Police Station

Police constable who had sex whilst on duty in his marked van outside supermarket is sacked for misconduct

The two died after being hit by an Audi in Leeds

Pictured: Mum, 27, and daughter, 4, killed after being hit by a car on the school run as two arrested

Switzerland Davos Forum

Belarus opposition leader denounces treason trial as ‘a farce’

Kevin Spacey thanked the Italian awards show for honouring him

Kevin Spacey thanks awards do for 'having the balls' to give him lifetime achievement gong despite sex assault charges

Madonna announcing 'the biggest world tour of her career' to celebrate 40 year anniversary

Madonna 'to embark on biggest world tour she's ever done' to celebrate 40th anniversary

Norway Russia Wagner Group

Norwegian war crimes unit ‘hopes to speak to Wagner Group asylum seeker’

The stabbings happened around Harlesden station

Double stabbing at Tube station as section of Bakerloo line suspended

Suella Braverman fears more cases like David Carrick's will emerge

Braverman fears more 'shocking cases' of criminal cops will be found as forces 'double down on hunt for David Carricks'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prior to the inquest, Hannah's mother regularly posted updates to crowdfunding site Crowd Justice to raise awareness of her daughter's case.

Missing woman drowned after driving Mini 200 miles into an icy lake a year after being 'raped by a work colleague'
The birthday celebrations before the attack

Heartbreaking video shows happy Ukrainian family's birthday party before apartment block is blown up by Russians
Prince Harry's revelation of how many Taliban he killed has been used by Iran to justify an execution

Iran uses Harry's admission about killing 25 Taliban fighters as justification for executing British dual citizen
Nepal Plane Crash

Funerals held of Nepal plane crash victims as data recorder sent to France

Nepal Plane Crash Victims

Nepal co-pilot’s husband died in 2006 crash while flying for same airline

Switzerland Davos Forum

Ukraine’s first lady pleads for global help to stop Russia during Davos speech

The prosecution accuse Mr Downes of lacing Kim Harrop's vape with Oxycodone

Father-of-four accused of killing date after lacing her vape fluid with potent painkiller Oxycodone at seaside chalet
France Soccer Mbappe Zidane

French football chief investigated over sexual harassment allegations

Train drivers are set to strike on two days in February in long-running dispute over pay, the RMT and Aslef unions have announced.

Train drivers set to strike on two days in next month in long-running pay dispute, RMT and Aslef unions announce
'Many' injured after double decker bus flipped on ice road in Somerset

Double-decker bus carrying nuclear power workers flips over as motorists warned to 'only drive if necessary'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr says it's time to take this summer's temperatures seriously

Marr: It might be freezing but it's time to worry about searing temperatures this summer

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses UK govt of 'allowing' violence toward women

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it
Nick Ferrari LBC

'I'm never getting in a car with a male police officer alone', says caller after David Carrick's guilty plea
The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Education Secretary says she is hoping not to use anti-strike legislation on teachers

Protest

Human rights campaigner brands Public Order Bill 'Orwellian'

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Monday's show

Andrew Marr: Trust in the cops has been totally shattered by David Carrick - this is a disaster
Labour peer says Public Order Bill resembles anti-terror laws

Labour Peer says the 'anti-protest' Public Order Bill 'resembles anti-terror laws'

Shelagh

'Touched up regularly and made to bark like a dog': Ex-Met Constable details abuse from fellow officers
James O'Brien argues with caller for 19 minutes about immigration

LBC caller continuously argues with James O'Brien about immigration

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit