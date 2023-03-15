'We don't have glue sticks to offer': Teachers join junior doctors and tube drivers as mass Budget Day strikes sweep the UK

15 March 2023, 17:40 | Updated: 15 March 2023, 17:45

Hundreds of thousands of workers will stage industrial action on Wednesday amid ongoing disputes over issues including pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.
Hundreds of thousands of workers will stage industrial action on Wednesday amid ongoing disputes over issues including pay, jobs, pensions and conditions. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Getty

By Danielle DeWolfe

Teachers have joined junior doctors and tube drivers as hundreds of thousands as part of a fresh wave of UK strike action, with one educator desperatadding: "we don't have glue sticks to offer".

Emmanuel Adebayo, a 36-year-old primary school teacher from Haringey, north London, joined thousands of teachers descending on Central London, appealing to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt for an increase in funding amid "very poor" conditions.

Expressing her frustration at deteriorating conditions, she added: "At the moment working conditions are really poor, we don't have glue sticks to offer and we can't take the children on trips".

Teachers, junior doctors, university lecturers, London Underground drivers, civil servants, and BBC journalists staged strikes around the country to coincide with the Spring Budget, in what is estimated to be the biggest walkout in recent memory.

Read more: Jeremy Hunt 'to announce 30 hours of free childcare for one and two-year-olds' in bid to aid workforce

Read more: What to expect from Jeremy Hunt’s Budget?

Some teachers carried signs reading "pay up" and attacking Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for being in the "bottom set".

Members of the National Union of Journalists working at BBC Local across England will stage a 24-hour walkout in a dispute over programme cuts.

Commuters in London have been warned there will be "little or no service" on the Tube due to disruption caused by a walkout by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) and Aslef unions.

Meanwhile junior doctors in the British Medical Association (BMA) will continue a three-day strike over pay that began on Monday.

Despite negotiations being held between unions and ministers, talks to the end the strikes have remained largely deadlocked.

On the first of their three-day of nationwide industrial action, striking junior doctors stand at their union picket line outside St Thomas' NHS Hospital, on 13th March 2023, in London.
On the first of their three-day of nationwide industrial action, striking junior doctors stand at their union picket line outside St Thomas' NHS Hospital, on 13th March 2023, in London. Picture: Getty

However, some strikes, such as those by teachers, will only be held in England after progress in negotiations was made in Wales and Scotland.

Public and Commercial Services union general secretary Mark Serwotka has warned that their walkout on Wednesday is just the start of a string of strikes that could continue until the end of the year.

"On budget day we're asking Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to give our hard-working members a fair pay rise," Mr Serwotka said.

The strikes will coincide with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Spring Budget.
The strikes will coincide with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Spring Budget. Picture: HM Treasury

"We've been given a 2% pay rise when food inflation was 16% last week. 40,000 civil servants use food banks and 45,000 claim in-work benefits because they're so poor.

"The government can stop these strikes today by putting money on the table for our members."

He added: "Shamefully, ministers don't seem interested in giving their own employees a fair pay rise to help them through the cost-of-living crisis and beyond."

Striking Teachers march from Islington Green for a rally at the town hall on March 2, 2023 in London, England.
Striking Teachers march from Islington Green for a rally at the town hall on March 2, 2023 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Kevin Courtney and Mary Bousted, joint general secretaries of the National Education Union, said: "We do not want to go on strike - we want to be in the classroom, teaching and supporting children and young people.

A sign warns travelers of the closure of London Bridge station during the morning rush hour as strike action takes place on February 03, 2023 in London, England.
A sign warns travelers of the closure of London Bridge station during the morning rush hour as strike action takes place on February 03, 2023 in London, England. Picture: Getty

"It continues to be a regret that our members have to take strike action, but we know that parents and the public understand the gravity of the situation around school funding and teacher recruitment and retention."

In a letter to parents on Tuesday ahead of the walkouts, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: "This industrial action will mean more disruption to children's education and to your lives too - whether that's work, arranging childcare or changing other plans.

"I am extremely disappointed that many young people will once again miss invaluable time learning with their teachers and friends, particularly after their education was significantly disrupted during the pandemic."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected announce a £4billion expansion of free childcare for one and two-year-olds in the Spring Budget as part of a wider push to help people into work and boost economic growth.

Jeremy Hunt announces 30 hours free childcare as the Treasury admits UK needs 'several hundred thousand' more workers

Rapper Hurricane Chris

Rap artist Hurricane Chris acquitted over man’s death

Albina Yevko found on Devon beach died of ‘multiple injuries’

Schoolgirl Albina Yevko found on Devon beach died of ‘multiple injuries’, inquest hears

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Navalny ‘terribly glad’ documentary about him won an Oscar

Builders in Kent who were captured destroying Banksy's latest creation have claimed they "had no idea it was a Banksy" after images surfaced online.

'We had no idea it was a Banksy': Kent builders demolish artist's latest mural in impressive farmhouse blunder

Khan murdered his niece and then dumped her body on wasteland

Uncle who murdered niece with metal spike and dumped her body on wasteland ‘like rubbish’ jailed for 25 years

A US MQ-9 drone

US and Russia ratchet up rhetoric over downing of drone

Trump is planning to publish a book containing letters sent to him from world leaders

Queen Elizabeth and Diana 'kissed my ass in letters', claims Donald Trump in new book

A Ukrainian soldier carries a portable anti-aircraft missile system in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukraine vows to hold on to Bakhmut despite Russian onslaught

Julia Wendell alongside young Madeleine McCan

Is this woman really Madeleine McCann? Latest on Julia Wendell claims and DNA test

When police raided her house for evidence, around £150,000 in cash was found hidden amongst her belongings.

Serial shoplifter pocketed £500k returning stolen goods to stores and even duped council during 'full-time fraud career'

Turkey Floods

Floods leave at least 14 dead in earthquake-affected provinces in Turkey

Amanda Knox said 'studying abroad is awesome'. (Right) Meredith Kercher, who was murdered in Perugia

'Studying abroad is awesome!': Amanda Knox slammed for tweet at writer who hated studying in Italy

Hunt's Budget 'a bit less impressive' when the fine print is checked

Commentary: Check the fine print and Hunt’s Budget 'looks a bit less impressive'

A US MQ-9 drone

Russia seeks to recover debris of US drone from Black Sea

Julia Wendell claims she is Madeline McCann

Woman who thinks she is Madeleine McCann could be American family's 'missing daughter'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gloria Bosman

Award-winning South African jazz singer Gloria Bosman dies

Lawyers have accused Prince Andrew of engaging in "extreme and outrageous conduct" with Virginia Giuffre as part of the latest court battle involving the royal.

Prince Andrew accused of ‘extreme and outrageous conduct’ with Virginia Giuffre in latest US court battle
Jeremy Hunt pictures alongside woman working out her pension

Spring Budget 2023: What are the pension tax changes?

Jeremy Hunt has presented his Spring Budget

What the budget means for you: Jeremy Hunt unveils help with pensions, childcare and the cost of fuel
Child colouring in at childcare setting

Childcare reform: When can you claim new 30 hours free childcare for one and two-year-olds?
Jeremy Hunt set to make changes to childcare in a bid to get people back to work

Spring Budget 2023 childcare: What did Jeremy Hunt say about childcare?

St Stephen's Cathedral

Austrian police warn of possible threat to Vienna churches

Jeremy Hunt said the UK will avoid a technical recession in 2023

Jeremy Hunt's 'back to work' Budget boost for old and young - as UK to avoid recession this year
The list includes Britain's newly-named 'best' beach Gorleston Beach in Norfolkn (L)

Brits warned to stay away from 83 beaches due to sewage being dumped into nearby waters - including Britain's 'best'
The BBC has apologised after Claudia Lawrence's home was sent licence fee letters

BBC says sorry after missing Claudia Lawrence's home sent licence fee warnings and threats of a fine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JoB Strike and press

'It's out of sight, out of mind': James O’Brien shocked at lacklustre media coverage on strikes
Fundraiser tells Nick Ferrari Allison Johnson owes him £22,000 for money he raised following false claims of Eleanor Williams.

Mother of teen who lied about being raped by Asian gang has not returned £22,000 donated LBC told
'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis
Shelagh on 'woeful' language used in Migrant talks

Shelagh Fogarty deems rhetoric around Illegal Migration Bill ‘woeful’ and ‘designed to make you terrified’
'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien on 'Illegal' rhetoric around migrant bill

‘There's no such thing as an illegal human being’: James O'Brien despairs at use of word 'illegal' in migrant rhetoric
Nick Ferrari and Rishi Sunak

'We’re dancing on pinheads' around China, says former chief of the UK's Special Forces

Tom Swarbrick on anti-hunting bill

‘What do you get from gazing at a stuffed lion's head you shot?’: Tom Swarbrick quizzes trophy hunting fanatic
Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that all BBC emplyees should be impartial.

Agitated caller questions why Gary Lineker should be given 'special treatment' following impartiality row
James O'Brien talks to Junior Doctor about strikes

Junior doctor near tears as she tells James O’Brien she's 'really close to leaving' her job

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit