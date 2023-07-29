Breaking News

England legend Stuart Broad announces retirement from cricket after record-breaking career

Stuart Broad made the surprise announcement after the third day of the fifth Ashes test. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Cricket legend Stuart Broad has announced he'll retire at the end of the Ashes series, capping a glittering career in which he has taken more than 600 test wickets and become England's second most-capped test cricketer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Broad made the shock announcement in a Sky Sports interview following the third day of the fifth and final Ashes test at the Oval.

He said he feels he could continue playing at the highest level, but wanted to go out on a high.

The 37-year-old said: "It's been a wonderful ride and a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have.

Broad is pictured during the fifth test of the 2009 Ashes at the Oval, where he took five wickets and was named man of the match. Picture: Alamy

"I'm loving Cricket as much as I ever have, it's been such a wonderful series to be a part of and I've always wanted to finish at the top."

It's thought he will now join Sky Sports's commentary team with immediate effect following the five-test series.

Broad made history by becoming only the second Englishman to take 600 wickets, joining James Anderson.

He is also the first England player to take 150 wickets against Australia, surpassing Ian Botham's 148.

Broad added: "I feel really content with everything I have achieved in the game and ultimately the decision came down to... I knew I wanted to leave the game loving cricket and my last memories being a really enjoyable changing room.

"I have so many friends and figures in management that I've been around for so long. I look around and I have played so much cricket with all of them.

"It feels like my changing room and I wanted to sort of walk away playing with a group of players I love to bits."