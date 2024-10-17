Student dies after 'medical incident' at University of East Anglia Sportspark gym

A student collapsed and died at the Sportspark gym. Picture: Google

By Asher McShane

A university student has died after a ‘medical incident’ at a gym on campus.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emergency services were called to the Sportspark gym in Norwich shortly after 7pm on Wednesday, following reports of a medical incident involving a man who had been using gym equipment.

The man, believed to be aged in his 20s, was treated by paramedics at the scene, but police confirmed he has died.

"The area was evacuated while emergency services provided medical treatment," Norfolk Police said in a statement.

"A police cordon is in place and the gym will remain closed while enquiries are carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, which is being treated as unexplained."

A spokesperson for the university confirmed a student had died and the site would remain closed.

Read more: Troubled HS2 rail line will run from London Euston to Crewe, LBC understands

"Emergency services were called to the Sportspark gym shortly after 7pm following reports of a medical incident involving a man who had been using gym equipment," the police spokesperson said in a statement.

"A man, aged in his 20s, was treated by paramedics but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

"The area was evacuated while emergency services provided medical treatment.

"A police cordon is in place and the gym will remain closed while enquiries are carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, which is being treated as unexplained."

Molly Walker, a first-year medicine student, said her peers had been left "shocked and sad" about the death.

"It’s awful, they were so young and they clearly had a bright future coming here so it’s just tragic," the 19-year-old said.