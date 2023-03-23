Teenage girl dies in her sleep at £35,000-a-year Shropshire boarding school

Oswestry School is an independent private school for children aged 4-18 in Shropshire. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A teenage girl has died at a boarding school in Shropshire.

The year 13 pupil was found dead in her dormitory on Saturday morning at Shropshire's Oswestry School on March 18.

The independent boarding school, which admits pupils aged 4-18, has not named the student who passed away but has asked for privacy in wake of the tragedy.

The girl is believed to be 17 or 18.

A spokesman for the school said: "It is with immense sadness that we confirm the tragic news that a Year 13 pupil from Oswestry School passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of March 18.

"This is an incredibly difficult time for the whole school and our thoughts and prayers are especially with her family.

"Our priority is supporting our pupils and staff, and her family. We respectfully ask for privacy and compassion for the family and the school community during this painful time."

The cause of her death is not yet known.

Staff, pupils and the girl's family are being offered support by school officials.