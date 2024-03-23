'Devastated' wife of student feared dead after falling off cruise ship says she 'wants answers'

Liam Jones is feared dead after disappearing from a cruise ship. Picture: Facebook

The wife of a 23-year-old man who fell off a cruise ship has said she is "devastated" and claimed has been left in the dark by the authorities.

Dundee man Liam Jones was on the MSC Euribia for a seven-day trip around Europe to celebrate his mother's birthday.

He disappeared last Saturday (March 16) as the cruise ship approached the German port city of Hamburg. The ship has since returned to Southampton, and police have boarded to investigate.

Mr Jones' wife, Sophia Mcphee said: "I feel so lost. He's just...gone.

"I'm never going to see him again. I'm devastated. I have so many questions, and I'm not getting any answers to what's happened."

Liam Jones. Picture: Facebook

She last saw him on March 14, before he boarded the ship. His final message to his wife was that he felt seasick, she said.

Sophia added: "I was first contacted by his sister on Sunday.

"She said there had been an accident and Liam 'wasn't coming back'. She then said she had seen CCTV and he'd gone overboard.

"I've not had any contact from anyone since."

"I've been trying to get in contact with the MSC since Monday but it's been a headache. They're not getting back to me."

A spokesperson for MSC Cruises said: "A passenger on board MSC Euribia went overboard on 16 March as the ship was sailing to Hamburg. This was reported to the authorities.

The MSC Euribia. Picture: Alamy

"The police in Southampton boarded the vessel today and investigated on behalf of the coroner. We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time.

"Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will refrain from disclosing any additional information."

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British national following an incident in the Netherlands and are in contact with the local authorities."