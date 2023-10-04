Student freed from Dubai jail after getting one-year sentence for 'gently tapping' airport officer during 'humiliating' search

4 October 2023, 09:10

Elizabeth Polanco De Los Santos was held for several months in Dubai
Elizabeth Polanco De Los Santos was held for several months in Dubai. Picture: Detained in Dubai

By Kit Heren

A student thrown into a Dubai jail cell for three months after "gently tapping" an airport security officer during a search has been freed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

New Yorker Elizabeth Polanco De Los Santos, 21, a business arts student at Lehman College in New York, was arrested after a seemingly mild incident during a "humiliating" search at Dubai airport on July 14 and given a one-year jail sentence.

But her sentence was commuted on Tuesday, leaving her delighted to be heading home. Her ordeal has cost her roughly £41,400 in legal and accommodation fees, as well as £2,250 in fines.

Ms De Los Santos was travelling from Istanbul back to New York after a brief getaway and had a layover in the UAE with a friend when things quickly turned sour.

Passing through the airport security, officials were alerted to a brace Ms De Los Santos was wearing with under-wiring on it. She told the airport security the brace was medical and she had been mandated to wear it 24/7 after having surgery.

Read more: New York student, 21, jailed for a year in Dubai after ‘gently tapping’ airport officer during 'humiliating' search

Read more: Veteran unable to leave UAE since 2018 amid legal battle begs for help coming home

Elizabeth Polanco De Los Santos was travelling back to New York from Istanbul.
Elizabeth Polanco De Los Santos was travelling back to New York from Istanbul. Picture: Detained in Dubai

She was then escorted to a private room where she was instructed to remove the brace, which goes around her waist, stomach and upper chest.

She was instructed to remove the brace, leaving her half naked, the student claimed. "I was feeling uncomfortable and afraid. I felt really violated," Ms De Los Santos said.

After checking the brace she was cleared to leave but unable to get the brace back on by herself, she tried to catch her friend’s attention outside to ask for her help.

The 21-year-old “gently touched” one of the female customs officer’s arms as she tried to motion to her friend.

But Ms De Los Santos was then accused of "assaulting and insulting" the female customs officer, which she denied, and was detained.

Ms De Los Santos is a business arts student in New York.
Ms De Los Santos is a business arts student in New York. Picture: Detained in Dubai

A travel ban was then imposed on her, forbidding her from flying back to the US.

Since mid-July, Ms De Los Santos has moved from hotel to hotel while waiting for court hearings and has been forced to fork out $50,00 in accommodation and legal costs.

On August 24 the student was fined AED 10,000 ($2,722), which should have enabled her to leave the UAE, but this was prohibited after customs officials appealed the sentence.

Ms Stirling, chief executive of the non-profit Detained in Dubai, said: "Elizabeth boarded her flight home to New York late Tuesday night. The news that her sentence would be commuted was a welcome end to Elizabeth’s hellish 5 months in Dubai that left her humiliated, traumatised and out of pocket US$50,000.

"Elizabeth was falsely accused of assaulting and insulting a customs official when she was stripped and humiliated upon entering the desert city during a transit stop."

Ms Stirling added: "We are of course thankful that Elizabeth is on her way home but is that really a happy ending? She should have been home in May. Instead, she has been left with the scars of an incomprehensibly traumatic experience for a young student, she has lost US$50,000 that she will never be compensated for. Furthermore, she’s been convicted on the basis of mere allegations, sentenced to a year’s prison, fined and deported. That in itself is a disgrace.

"A judge previously ordered she pay a fine of around $2,700 which she did and that could have been the end of it. The customs officers weren’t satisfied though. They appealed the sentence and told her they wanted to see her in jail. The vindictiveness of accusers is largely driven by the likelihood that they will be offered compensation to drop the case.

"The government of Dubai should forbid workers from accepting compensatory payments as it only encourages workers to make false allegations. Dubai’s justice system is routinely misused to extort victims and it’s about time the US state department updates its travel warnings to reflect this common practice."

Ms Stirling said: "Elizabeth faced degrading, painful and humiliating searches when she transited through the international hub from Istanbul to New York but the nightmare has not ended.:

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Italy Bus Crash scene

Ukrainian tourists among 21 killed after bus crashes in Venice

What has happened to Rebecca loos (l), the PA at the centre of the Beckham cheating scandal

Where is Rebecca Loos now as David and Victoria Beckham break silence on cheating scandal

Pope Francis

Pope opens Vatican meeting as battle lines drawn on his reform project

Police in Sardinia confirmed the identities of the victims as Marcus and Melissa Krautli, from Wallisellen near Zurich

Pictured: Swiss couple who died in supercar tour horror crash when Ferrari smashed into Lamborghini

Morgan State University police scene

Five hurt after shooting at Baltimore university homecoming event

Diddly Squat farm shared a snap from behind the scenes in a new post.

Clarkson’s Farm update leaves fans buzzing in anticipation for the show’s third season

Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck died last December

Female soldier, 19, committed suicide after 'intense period' of sexual harassment by boss

The dog attack took place in Maple Terrace, Sunderland

Man in his 50s suffers serious injuries in Sunderland dog attack as man, 44, arrested and animal is destroyed

Exclusive
Claire Coutinho is believed to have lobbied the Government for an expensive distance-based road toll for HGVs

Trucker Tax: New Energy Secretary called for higher HGV road tolls in wider campaign against local lorry drivers

Exclusive
Alec Barrett was attacked while trying to make an arrest.

Officer left disfigured after brutal assault 'concerned' about 'desperate' attacks on police amid cost of living crisis

Exclusive
Glasgow Council's vehicles are still breaking their own Low Emission rules months into scheme

Council fines dozens of its own staff for breaking Low Emission Zone rules in council vehicles

Exclusive
Henry Riley and the LBC confidence meter

Rishi Sunak ranks two in Nigel Farage's estimates of Conservative party success in the next general election

Morgan State University Shots Fired

Five people wounded in shooting outside residence hall at Baltimore university

The policing minister has urged the public to 'citizens arrest' shoplifters

Make a citizens arrest: The public should tackle shoplifters as police 'can't be everywhere,' minister says

Congress McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy rules out running again after being ousted as speaker

Koreas Tensions

North Korea vows ‘overwhelming’ response to Pentagon report

Latest News

See more Latest News

Victoria Beckham has opened up about the "hardest period" of her marriage to David Beckham

Victoria Beckham speaks out for the first time revealing how Rebecca Loos claims almost ended marriage
Home Secretary Suella Braverman dismisses human rights act as the 'criminal rights act'

'Hurricane of migrants' coming to the UK, warns Suella Braverman as she attacks celebrity critics
Italy Bus Crash

Tourists among victims as bus crash near Venice kills at least 21 people

City mayor Luigi Brugnaro said the scene of the crash was "apocalyptic"

At least 20 dead after coach crashes off overpass in 'apocalyptic scene' near Venice

Kevin McCarthy

McCarthy ousted as House speaker as Democrats join Republicans to topple him

Kevin McCarthy has been ousted as speaker of the US House of Representatives

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy forced out of office for first time in history following rebellion
The bizarre guidance remains in place across several NHS trusts - despite its own website describing the concept as "misleading".

NHS 'male menopause' leave branded 'silly' with guidelines allowing medics to take up to a year of sick pay
Donald Trump

Judge issues gagging order on Donald Trump after comments about court clerk

People fleeing from the shopping centre in Bangkok, Thailand

At least two dead after shooting at major shopping centre in Bangkok

Kevin McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy at risk as US House votes to move ahead with effort to oust him

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William play table tennis on visit to mark the start of Black History Month

Ping pong Princess! Kate and William go head-to-head at table tennis on visit marking start of Black History Month
12 episodes and a holiday special were released on Spotify.

Spotify boss reveals real reason why Harry & Meghan's £18m podcast deal ‘didn’t work’ before couple axed
Prince Andrew has been given a 'stay of execution'.

Prince Andrew granted permission to stay at Royal Lodge ‘indefinitely’ after striking deal with King

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty on Jenrick

'We're full aren't we?': Shelagh questions Robert Jenrick's motive behind encouraging Brits to increase birth rate
Caller believes that the MP's comments are her "pandering to white audience".

Kemi Badenoch is ‘pandering to a largely white audience’, says this caller after the Business Secretary’s comments
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Could the Conservatives pull off a miracle and win another general election?

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son
JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit