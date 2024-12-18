Criminology student found guilty of murdering personal trainer in 'random attack' on Bournemouth beach

Nasen Saadi murdered Amie Gray on Bournemouth beach attempted to murder her wife Leanne Miles. Picture: Social Media/Dorset Police

By Asher McShane

A criminology student who asked his tutors about defences for murder has been found guilty of knifing a woman to death on Bournemouth beach in a 'savage and random attack’.

Nasen Saadi, 20, has been found guilty at Winchester Crown Court of the murder of 34-year-old Amie Gray on Bournemouth beach and the attempted murder of her wife Leanne Miles.

The trial heard how Saadi, from Croydon, killed personal trainer Amie by stabbing

Knife-obsessed criminology student Nasen Saadi murdered a personal trainer on Bournemouth beach and tried to murder her wife. Picture: Dorset Police

her to death, and injured her friend in a ‘savage and random’ attack.

The court heard he had researched methods of murder before the attack and while studying for a degree in criminology at Greenwich, he asked his lecturers a series of questions about defences for murder which led one of them to ask him: "You're not planning a murder are you?"

The jury was shown footage of the fatal attack in which Saadi is seen "loitering" around his two victims before walking on to the sand and attacking them, and he is seen running after one of the women in the prolonged incident.

Police at the scene of the attack. Picture: Alamy

An audio recording of the attack, which included extended screams from the victims, was also played to the jurors.

Home Office pathologist Dr Basil Purdue told the court Ms Gray died as a result of 10 knife wounds in the incident in May, including one to the heart, while Ms Miles suffered 20 knife injuries.

The court heard Saadi was "fascinated" with knives and had bought six blades from websites, with several found at his aunt's house where he was living as well as at his parents' home.

Saadi used the name "Ninja Killer" for his Snapchat account and also used the username "NSkills" on his computer.

The student at Greenwich University, who was studying for a degree in criminology and criminal psychology after dropping out of a physical education course, had carried out searches about the Milly Dowler and Brianna Ghey killings.

Lecturer Dr Lisa-Maria Reiss told the court Saadi had asked questions on "how to get away with murder" which had led her to ask him: "You're not planning a murder are you?"

The court was told Saadi had booked two hotels for a four-night stay in Bournemouth starting May 21 and was shown on CCTV carrying out "recces" of the seafront and the scene of the murder, which happened at about 11.40pm on May 24.

During his stay at the Dorset resort, the defendant, who is a fan of horror movies, went to the cinema to see "slasher" movie The Strangers - Chapter 1.

Suggesting a motive for the attack, Sarah Jones KC, prosecuting, said: "This defendant seems to have wanted to know what it would be like to take life, perhaps he wanted to know what it would be like to make women feel afraid, perhaps he thought it would make him feel powerful, make him interesting to others.

"Perhaps he just couldn't bear to see people engaged in a happy, normal social interaction and he decided to lash out, to hurt, to butcher."

The defendant, who chose not to give evidence, admitted visiting Bournemouth but denied the offences and had claimed not to be the man shown in the CCTV footage, claiming it was a case of mistaken identity.

He told police in interview that he might have "blacked out" and had no memory of the period that included the attacks.

But he pleaded guilty to failing to provide his mobile phone's pin code to police.