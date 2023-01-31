Househunter's shock at studio flat where bed is in a cupboard inches from the oven - yours for just £1,387 per month

31 January 2023, 16:08

Rachel Kitcat found the property on Rightmove
Rachel Kitcat found the property on Rightmove. Picture: TikTok

By Kit Heren

A househunter has shared her shock at finding a shoebox studio property in London where the bed is hidden in a cupboard, and the rent is nearly £1,400 per month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rachel Kitcat posted the video on TikTok after finding the property in Pimlico, in central London on website Rightmove.

"Guys, just when you thought it couldn't get any worse," she told her followers while scrolling through photos on the £1,387 per month property with her face overlaid.

She said: "Buying a property in London is out of the question so I'm going on the rental market now, and yes you're probably thinking 'do you know what it's not looking half bad', it's fairly modern.

"Other side of the studio, wardrobes are fairly new, got a nice little table over here where you can eat your dinner."

Photos of the property on the listing show the flat looking clean and modern.

But Rachel continued: "Hey f***ing presto, bing bang bosh, open the wardrobe and there's your bed.

"Imagine this, you're laying here after a one night stand. Bosh, your bloke hits your head on the f***ing door.

"Bosh, I hit my head on the other, but fear not - if you just edge towards the end of the bed right here I can get you your fresh chicken nuggets at 4am in the morning.

"Well worth fourteen-hundred quid if you ask me."

The bed in the flat is in a cupboard
The bed in the flat is in a cupboard. Picture: TikTok

Rachel, 25, from Woking in Surrey, uploaded the video with the caption: "The wardrobe bed sent me over the edge."

The video has been watched thousands of times, and commenters reacted with weary cynicism.

One said: "Worst part is landlord will find someone to rent it at this price".

Read more: Hunt for key witness with 'small fluffy white dog' as family of missing mum say they are 'worried beyond words'

Read more: Dog walker, 28, died from ‘multiple penetrating bites to the neck’ in mauling at Surrey beauty spot, inquest hears

Another added that they didn't know "who’s more delusional, the agents that write the descriptions or the people that actually rent places like this".

A third said: "This shouldn't even be legal."

But another commenter thought the price was fair, commenting: "Tbf it is Pimlico? So central! Other London locations are more affordable".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica

Man admits killing mother and daughter, 2, and burying their bodies under his floorboards - but denies raping a child

Dominique Caine appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates Court following the speeding offence.

Sir Michael Caine's daughter handed six month driving ban - despite claiming she needs to care for the actor

"Warped and angry" killer Lee Peacock has been found guilty of murdering his partner and an associate weeks after being freed from prison.

'Warped and angry' Serial burglar Lee Peacock guilty of murdering girlfriend and associate

Belgium Knife Incident

Prosecutors rule out terrorism as motive for Brussels knife attack

Pope Francis arrives in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Pope’s trip to Africa spotlights conflict and church’s future

Security officials and rescue workers at the scene in Peshawar

Pakistan blames ‘security lapse’ as mosque suicide blast death toll rises to 100

Eva Green called production crew 'shitty peasants'

'Humiliated' Bond girl Eva Green sent messages branding crew on failed film 'sh*tty peasants,' High Court hears

Empty classroom next to a woman teacher

How will the teacher strike affect me and students?

Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella

EU politicians move to lift immunity of scandal suspects

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu with Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto

Sweden should ‘act differently’ to join Nato, says Hungary’s foreign minister

A German-Iraqi woman, 23, has been accused of seeking out a lookalike on social media and murdering in order to fake her own death, prosecutors in Bavaria believe.

'Doppelganger murder': German woman, 23, accused of killing lookalike in bid to fake death

Elon Musk

Tesla gets US Justice Department subpoena over self-driving cars

The Princess of Wales brushed off a wolf whistle from a member of the public

Princess of Wales brushes off wolf-whistle as she launches 'life’s work' early years campaign in Leeds

Tesco superstore sign

Tesco redundancies 2023: What's closing, what's the management restructure and how many jobs will be lost?

UK receives its worst ever global corruption score following ministerial scandals

UK receives its worst ever global corruption score following ministerial scandals as Denmark is deemed least corrupt nation
Tesco has bought Paperchase

Tesco buys Paperchase after stationery chain plunges into administration

Latest News

See more Latest News

97 football fans were unlawfully killed during the FA Cup semi-final at the Sheffield Wednesday stadium, almost 34 years ago

Police forces apologise for Hillsborough failings, 34 years after tragedy that claimed 97 lives
London Underground symbol and Union Jack flag

When is the next London tube strike?

A boy stands on a destroyed Russian tank in Kyiv

Talk of fighter jets for Ukraine puts strains on Western unity

Police are still searching for Ms Bulley

Police find key witness with 'small fluffy white dog' as hunt for missing mum goes on

Ambulance workers on strike

Thousands of ambulance workers to go on strike in England on February 10, union announces

Teachers are walking out next month

When are teachers going on strike and why?

Ashley Dale was shot dead in her back garden last summer

Two men charged with murder over death of council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool

France Pension Protests

France hit by strikes and protests in second round of pensions battle

Grocery price inflation has hit a record 16.7%

Grocery price inflation hits record high as annual bills jump by £788

Vehicles stranded in flood water in Auckland

Auckland braced for more flooding as rain pounds northern New Zealand

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien 31/01/23

LBC caller tells James O'Brien that 'racial identity plays a massive part' in self-promotion in the workplace
‘I’m angry with myself’: James O’Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit

‘I’m angry with myself’: James O’Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit
‘Honestly!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money

‘Is this a joke?!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money
The former minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC

Ex-Armed Forces Minister tells LBC spending on defence needs to come before spending on benefits
James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving
James O’Brien: Why has Rishi Sunak not broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O’Brien asks why Rishi Sunak hasn't broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

Caller furious at Grenfell

Grenfell was an act of 'corporate manslaughter', passionate caller declares

Chris Bryant says Mr Zahawi should resign as an MP

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as an MP, Labour's Chris Bryant says

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of book on empire

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of Oxford Professor's book on colonialism

Matt Frei, Rishi Sunak, David Gauke

Ex-Justice Secretary says Rishi Sunak is 'ducking out of difficult decisions'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit