Stunning footage shows meteor streaking over British skies

9 January 2023, 21:32

The meteor passing over on Monday night
The meteor passing over on Monday night. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

Beautiful footage caught on doorbell cameras shows a meteor streaking over the sky across the UK on Monday night.

The clips, shared on various people's social media accounts, mostly in Hertfordshire and the Midlands, shows the meteor passing over at about 8pm on Monday night.

The Met Office initially asked for videos of the meteor, having had enquiries about it.

The organisation said on social media: "Reports of a meteor in the sky over the UK just now. If you managed to take any footage we'd love to see it."

One Twitter user replied: "Yes, incredible. I've never seen anything like it in my life. Massive orange red ball of fire. Observed for 10 seconds, no pics.

"Seen from Twickenham, travelling from the SW to the NE, fizzled out before being too low."

One person on Twitter said: “I’ve just seen a stunning meteor burning across the sky 20.03 tonight 9th January", adding that "it was so low down and clear and beautiful! Golden coloured."

Someone else said: “It had multiple discernible colours - blueish white core, bright red outline and streak – unlike anything I have ever seen."

Not everyone was in awe of the meteor. One person joked that the meteor could have been England captain Harry Kane's World Cup penalty kick coming back to Earth after a month.

Thousands of meteors are spotted over the UK every year, but this one is much rarer, called a fireball.

Around 50 fireballs are seen annually. The meteor spotted on Monday night was an especially rare fireball, called a bolide.

Bolides are seen every year or two.

