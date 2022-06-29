Dramatic moment man is rescued from under a train after 'falling through the gap'

This is the moment a man was rescued from railway tracks after falling through the gap between the train and platform. Picture: Twitter

By Lauren Lewis

This is the moment a man was rescued from underneath a train after falling through the gap between the train and platform.

Footage filmed at Blackhorse Road Station overnight shows passengers and a Transport for London employee helping an unidentified man wriggle out from underneath an overground train.

A woman was credited with saving the victim's life after she raised the alarm when she saw him stumble and fall through the gap between the train and the platform.

Video, thought to have been filmed late last night or early this morning at the overground station in Walthamstow in east London, shows rescuers kneeling down on the platform edge and encouraging the man to climb upwards.

Several passengers appear to pull the dazed man out of the gap and try to help him stand on the platform before he slumps over rescuers, struggling to hold himself upright.

Footage then pans to the woman credited with saving the man's life as a bystander in the background tells the victim she "saved your life" while another brands her "the angel sent".

The woman, who has not been identified, said: "I'm walking and he's stumbling, and I'm looking at him, and then as he's gone towards the train, he just slipped through the gap.

"And the doors are about to close and I'm shouting, 'Don't!'.

"'I just saw him collapse.'"

The footage was shared on Twitter around 4:30am this morning. The user wrote: "Miracles do happen everyday! This young girl saved a life today.

"She took a risk in order to save this boy's life."

A bystander said: "God bless you, you are the angel sent trust me. He would've died."

It was not immediately clear why the man fell through the gap between the train and the platform or if he was taken to hospital for treatment following the ordeal.

