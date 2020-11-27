Breaking News

'Substantial mixing' of people over Christmas could cause 'large increase' in Covid cases

27 November 2020, 15:39 | Updated: 27 November 2020, 16:07

A man wearing a face mask walks past Christmas trees in Covent Garden
A man wearing a face mask walks past Christmas trees in Covent Garden. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The "substantial mixing" of people over Christmas could cause a "large increase" in the transmission of coronavirus, SAGE has said.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said that "substantial mixing of people over a short period of time, especially those who do not make contact regularly during a month represents a significant risk for wide-spread transmission."

The group also said in a new report: "The prevalence could easily double during a few days of festive season, with further multiplicative increases as new infections go back to their 'routine' networks."

Read more: PM defends Covid tier system as he faces backbench revolt

Read more: UK coronavirus R rate drops to between 0.9 and 1

Earlier on Friday, SAGE member Professor John Edmunds warned there is limited scope for easing coronavirus restrictions in England before Christmas.

He said they will have had little chance to assess how well the new tiered controls were working when they come up for the first 14-day review in mid-December.

Prof Edmunds said: "I think that is quite an early time to be able to see what the effect has been. I think we will still be seeing the effect of the lockdown at that point in time.

"For me I think that is quite an early review stage. I can't imagine there will be huge changes at that point just simply because I don't think we will have accumulated much data by then."

The report came after Boris Johnson defended the new coronavirus tier system, saying it was the only option for Government to avoid "loads and loads of complicated sub-divisions".

The Prime Minister said they were essential to get coronavirus down but acknowledged why people might be "frustrated" by the rules, particularly if they were in an area with low infection rates.

"I know it is frustrating for people when they are in a high-tier area when there is very little incidence in their village or their area. I totally understand why people feel frustrated," he said during a visit to a public health laboratory in Wiltshire.

"The difficulty is that if you did it any other way, first of all you'd divide the country up into loads and loads of very complicated sub-divisions - there has got to be some simplicity and clarity in the way we do this.

"The second problem is that, alas, our experience is that when a high-incidence area is quite close to a low-incidence area, unless you beat the problem in the high-incidence area, the low-incidence area I'm afraid starts to catch up."

The Government is facing anger from Tory MPs and the hospitality sector over the decision to place 99 percent of England into the toughest two tiers of Covid restrictions.

More than 55 million people will be placed into Tier 2 and 3 from Wednesday, meaning mixing between households indoors will effectively be banned for the vast majority of the country.

MPs want to see more evidence from the government on the decision-making process behind the new Tiers.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iran Nuclear

Iran calls on international community to condemn ‘terrorist’ murder of scientist
Protesters gather balloons shaped like aliens – to mock accusations that foreigners fund and direct their movementt

Thai pro-democracy protesters warn of possible coup

Virus Outbreak Sudan al-Mahdi

Thousands come out for funeral of former Sudan PM al-Mahdi

A supposed Iran nuclear site (Handout/PA)

Iran blames Israel for killing of nuclear scientist near Tehran
North Korea Virus Measures

North Korea’s Kim orders executions and locks down capital in anti-Covid drive
Sudan Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s PM rejects dialogue with Tigray leaders in meeting with AU envoys

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

A coronavirus tier and alert system will be put back in place in England after lockdown

Coronavirus: New tier 1, 2 and 3 rules after England lockdown
Rishi Sunak will reveal his spending review tomorrow

What is Rishi Sunak's Spending Review and what is expected?

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and can we make a Christmas bubble?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Graham Brady warns of 'gross and obvious unfairness' under tier system

Sir Graham Brady warns of 'gross and obvious unfairness' under tier system
People are falsely claiming business lunches to book tables, warns renowned chef

'People are falsely claiming business lunches to book restaurant tables'
Grieving caller's powerful message to public on staying safe during pandemic

Grieving caller's powerful message to public on staying safe during pandemic
Older caller plans to break Christmas Covid rules due to 'loneliness'

Older caller plans to break Christmas Covid rules due to 'loneliness'
James O'Brien challenges furious caller who believes Government is 'lying' about Covid

James O'Brien challenges caller who thinks Government is 'lying' about Covid
Andy Burnham says Government isn't offering enough Tier 3 business support

Andy Burnham says Government is not offering enough Tier 3 business support

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London