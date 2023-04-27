Getting Brits out of Sudan once ceasefire ends is ‘potentially impossible,’ warns Foreign Secretary as deadline looms

27 April 2023, 09:34 | Updated: 27 April 2023, 10:18

James Cleverly said it would be 'potentially impossible' to get people out once a ceasefire ends
James Cleverly said it would be 'potentially impossible' to get people out once a ceasefire ends. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Asher McShane

Foreign secretary James Cleverly has said it will be "potentially impossible" to get British citizens out of Sudan once a fraught 72-hour ceasefire ends later today.

As of late last night, 536 Britons had been evacuated from the country on special evacuation flights from an airfield north of the capital Khartoum.

Fighting in a struggle for power has been suspended since Monday night

Mr Cleverly told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC today: "The ceasefire is scheduled to end late tonight. We have aircraft in the air taking people out of Sudan as we speak.

Nick Ferrari grills Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Sudan evacuations

Read more: Sudan evacuations 'could continue if ceasefire collapses' as Germany lashes out at UK for holding up rescue mission

Read more: The Queen knew Prince Andrew's infamous Newsnight interview was a 'car crash' straight away - but he was 'euphoric'

Evacuees leave a British military transport aircraft after arriving with approximately 79 British nationals at Larnaca main airport, Cyprus
Evacuees leave a British military transport aircraft after arriving with approximately 79 British nationals at Larnaca main airport, Cyprus. Picture: Alamy

“Whilst there is much uncertainty, what we do know is we have capacity at the moment.”

But he said after the ceasefire ends during a ‘non-permissive environment’ it would be “much, much, much harder - potentially impossible” to get people out.

“It is impossible to say with any certainty what the environment would be like” once the ceasefire ends, he said.

Challenged whether British staff had 'cut and run,' Mr Cleverley said "we removed diplomats that were in direct danger and we replaced them with diplomats who had specific hostile environment training who are on the ground in Sudan supporting British nationals with the evacuation."

Listen to LBC on Global Player: Podcasts, news and radio highlights
Listen to LBC on Global Player: Podcasts, news and radio highlights. Picture: Global Player
People evacuated from Sudan arrive on a flight from Cyprus into Stansted airport
People evacuated from Sudan arrive on a flight from Cyprus into Stansted airport. Picture: Alamy

Thousands of British nationals in Sudan have been warned that there is no guarantee on further evacuation flights once the ceasefire expires on Thursday night.

Military chiefs said at least 500 people a day can be rescued from an airfield near the capital Khartoum, amid fears bloody clashes will resume when the fragile truce between the warring factions ends.

More than 530 people had been airlifted to safety on six flights as of 9pm on Wednesday, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said.

The first plane carrying UK citizens touched down on British soil earlier in the day, having left Larnaca in Cyprus, where they were initially evacuated.

More than 2,000 British nationals in Sudan have registered with the FCDO under evacuation plans, but thousands more could be in the war-torn nation.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was told by military chiefs that flights can continue "for as long as we need to" even if the US-brokered pause in fighting breaks.

Mr Cleverly tweeted yesterday: "The 72-hour ceasefire in Sudan ends tomorrow night (April 27).

"We cannot guarantee how many further flights will depart once the ceasefire ends.

"If you plan to leave Sudan please travel to the British Evacuation Centre as soon as possible."

Only British passport holders and immediate family members with existing UK entry clearance are being told they are eligible for evacuation.

The UK was reportedly accused of delaying Germany's efforts to evacuate its citizens from Sudan with its mission to rescue British embassy staff at the weekend.

The BBC reported that it was told by senior German political sources that British forces landed in the country without the permission of the Sudanese army, so angering them that they temporarily barred access to the airfield that European nations were hoping to use.

However, a defence source dismissed the claim the UK military arrived without authorisation as "complete nonsense", while the Ministry of Defence denied that Britain was responsible for any delay.

The Government is working to provide other routes out of Sudan, with HMS Lancaster progressing towards Port Sudan, the Red Sea dock some 500 miles from Khartoum that could possibly be used in a seaborne operation.

But with UK nationals being told to make their own way to evacuation sites, that trip would be made particularly challenging by fuel shortages and the traffic of people fleeing.

People arriving at London Stansted Airport on the first evacuation flight were reunited with loved ones in emotional scenes.

Women with small children and babies in prams, as well as elderly individuals in wheelchairs were among those met by family members and friends waiting anxiously in the arrivals lounge.

One man from Sudan, who did not give his name, described his experience as a "nightmare".

Speaking outside the airport, he said: "It's absolutely fantastic to be back. It's been a nightmare. We've never seen anything like it before.

"We saw it on the television before but we never thought it was going to happen to a peaceful country like Sudan.

"Khartoum is like a ghost city, everyone is leaving Khartoum now.

"We are very grateful to the British servicemen and women who risked their lives to come to Sudan and help us out."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

King Charles alongside Adele and Harry Styles

Who is performing at King Charles's Coronation Concert? And who declined?

Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law has claimed her daughter is the reason he became prime minister.

Rishi Sunak’s mother-in-law insists her daughter ‘made him Prime Minister’

Ron DeSantis

Florida’s governor DeSantis says Disney’s legal case is political

Jeremy Vine shared the explosive footage to his Twitter account

'Vine you p****!': Jeremy Vine shares explosive exchange with foul-mouthed delivery man on cycle to work

Police rescued the man from the burning car

Moment police rescue 84-year-old driver from burning car after he refused to stop driving

A worker takes a break by a newly installed air conditioner unit outside an apartment in Madrid

Spain swelters in ‘unbearable’ heatwave as drought drives up olive oil prices

A man cleans debris of a house hit in recent fighting in Khartoum, Sudan

Reported fighting in Sudan’s Darfur mars fragile truce

Camilla Parker-Bowles alongside her coronation invite

Will Camilla be crowned Queen after King Charles's Coronation?

King Charles's Coronation will be reflective of today as he makes important changes to royal traditions

King Charles’s Coronation guide: Start time, where to watch it and ceremony details revealed

Teachers regret the strike, the NEU chief has said

Teachers 'regret' disruptive strikes, union boss says, as tens of thousands walk out on Thursday in pay dispute

Online casinos will face tougher restrictions in plans due to be unveiled in a new gambling white paper

'£2 limits on online slot machines' under biggest shake-up of the gambling industry in nearly two decades

Joe FitzPatrick in Holyrood

Scottish Government launches 20-minute neighbourhood consultation

China's vice president is expected to attend the coronation in place of Xi Jinping next week.

‘He ought not to be welcome’: China’s Coronation ‘insult’ as architect of crackdown on democracy protests to attend

Neighbours paid tribute to Marelle Sturrock

Heartfelt tributes to 'kind and wonderful' pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock found dead at home, as police hunt fiancé

People wave from a bus after arriving in a military plane from Khartoum at the Houari-Boumediene airport in Algiers

Intensity of clashes eases amid Sudan truce, residents say

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny seen on a TV screen as he appears by video link in a courtroom

Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny to face new trial

Latest News

See more Latest News

Smoke over Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan’s former president being held at military-run hospital

US president Joe Biden and South Korea’s president Yoon Suk Yeol

US to send nuclear ballistic submarines to Korean Peninsula

China’s president Xi Jinping

China says it will send peace envoy to Ukraine

Planes parked on the tarmac at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in France

EU agrees to boost green fuels for aviation in bid to cut emissions

Pope Francis

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops’ meeting

Sudan

Sudanese crowd at borders to escape amid shaky truce

Portrait Of Mai by Sir Joshua Reynolds

UK and US galleries buy masterpiece Portrait Of Mai for £50m

Trump Columnist Lawsuit Explainer

Judge critical of Trump for ‘inappropriate’ post on rape suit trial

Europe Migration

UN says at least 55 migrants drown in shipwreck off Libya

Fugees Rapper Trial

Fugees rapper Pras found guilty in political conspiracy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne has been given a starring role in the Coronation

Princess Anne to get special job in King Charles' coronation as reward for 'loyalty and unwavering devotion to duty'
Prince Andrew was 'euphoric' after his Newsnight interview, according to one of the producers

The Queen knew Prince Andrew's infamous Newsnight interview was a 'car crash' straight away - but he was 'euphoric'
One email from the palace shows the Queen approved threatening News International with legal action

The Queen 'agreed to threaten legal action over phone hacking claims', Prince Harry court documents show

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James on migrant crisis

James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary
Tom Swarbrick

‘They should get a grip!’: Yvette Cooper shares her view on the ‘totally chaotic’ Home Office
You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

Sudan

UK government has put out 'misinformation' regarding Sudan evacuations, escapee says

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension
Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who believes objectifying women is "normal human behaviour"

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who claims objectifying women is 'normal human behaviour'
Hong Kong Media mogul

'This is a British man!': Imprisoned media mogul's son and barrister join James O'Brien in plea for freedom
Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday night

Humza Yousaf arrives in Westminster to meet Rishi Sunak with a growing weight on his shoulders
JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist
Sangita shocked by Abbott's letter to the Observer

'She should know better’: Journalist Ash Sarkar shocked by Diane Abbott’s comments

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit