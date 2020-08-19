Sudanese boy, 16, drowns in English Channåel while trying to reach UK

19 August 2020, 11:44 | Updated: 19 August 2020, 11:55

Migrants being brought ashore in Kent last week - file image
Migrants being brought ashore in Kent last week - file image. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A teenage boy has been found dead on a beach in France after disappearing in the English Channel while trying to cross to the UK.

The 16-year-old Sudanese migrant was found dead on a beach near Calais, a French minister said.

Marlene Schiappa, who is in charge of citizenship in France's government, said the teenager was found on the beach of Sangatte on Tuesday morning.

The tragedy comes as migrants making the perilous crossing of the English Channel has been a focus of the UK Government amid a record number of journeys.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has pledged to make the route "unviable", said the death is "an upsetting and tragic loss of a young life".

"This horrendous incident serves as a brutal reminder of the abhorrent criminal gangs and people smugglers who exploit vulnerable people," she added.

"Working together we are determined to stop them."

Ms Shiappa also said the death highlighted the need to tackle the smugglers.

"Immense sadness: A 16-year-old Sudanese migrant who disappeared in the sea last night was found dead in the beach in Sangatte this morning.

"This unbearable drama mobilizes us still against smugglers who take advantage of the plight of human beings."

This story is being updated

