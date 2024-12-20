Keir Starmer's former chief of staff and Partygate investigator Sue Gray to get peerage - read full list here

Breaking News

Keir Starmer's former chief of staff and Partygate investigator Sue Gray to get peerage

20 December 2024, 14:56 | Updated: 20 December 2024, 15:23

Sue Gray has been nominated for a peerage
Sue Gray has been nominated for a peerage.

By Flaminia Luck

Sue Gray, the civil servant who investigated Partygate and went on to become Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff, has been made a life peer, Downing Street said.

Other nominations from Labour include former MP Luciana Berger, who resigned from the party in 2019 amid its antisemitism scandal before rejoining in 2023, and former shadow cabinet member Thangam Debbonaire.

Former Welsh first minister Carwyn Jones, former Children's Commissioner for England Anne Longfield and Mary Bousted, formerly the joint general secretary of the National Education Union, also make the list.

Former deputy prime minister Dame Therese Coffey and Toby Young, the founder and director of the Free Speech Union, have also been made life peers.

Sue Gray Attends The Covid Inquiry In Belfast
Sue Gray attending the Covid Inquiry In Belfast.

The Conservative Party nominations also include Oxford professor Nigel Biggar, former housing minister Rachel Maclean, former deputy mayor of London Roger Evans and Joanne Cash, a barrister and co-founder of Parent Gym.

Ms Gray first made headlines as the investigator of lockdown-busting parties in Boris Johnson's government, with civil service impartiality later thrown into question amid Tory criticism of her move to quit the Cabinet Office and join Labour as Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff.

The Whitehall veteran continued to feature in the news after taking on the party political job - with leaked disclosures revealing the 67-year-old earned more than the Prime Minister and reports of a power struggle within Downing Street between her and other aides - leading to her eventual resignation in October over her fears she was "becoming a distraction" to Sir Keir's Government.

Ms Gray was set to take up a new role as envoy to the nations and regions after a break from Government but No 10 announced a month after her resignation that she had decided not to take up the role.

Therese Coffey
Therese Coffey.

Full list here:

Nominations from the Leader of the Labour Party:

  1. Professor Wendy Alexander FRSE – Vice Chair of the British Council, former Member of the Scottish Parliament for Paisley North and previously Labour Leader in the Scottish Parliament.
  2. Sir Brendan Barber – former General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress and former chair of the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service.
  3. Luciana Berger – former Member of Parliament for Liverpool Wavertree and current Chair of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance.
  4. Mary Bousted – formerly the Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), and education policy adviser.
  5. Kevin Brennan – former Member of Parliament for Cardiff West and former Minister of State at the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Children, Schools and Families.
  6. Lyn Brown – former Member of Parliament for West Ham and former Shadow Minister.
  7. Dinah Caine OBE CBE – Chair of Camden STEAM, formerly Chair of Goldsmiths University and CEO and Chair of Creative Skillset.
  8. Kay Carberry CBE – former Assistant General Secretary of the British Trades Union Congress (TUC).
  9. Margaret Curran – former Member of Parliament for Glasgow East and formerly Minister within the Scottish Executive.
  10. Thangam Debbonaire – former Member of Parliament for Bristol West and former Shadow Secretary of State.
  11. Julie Elliott – former Member of Parliament for Sunderland Central and former Shadow Minister.
  12. David Evans – former Labour Party Regional Director, Assistant General Secretary and General Secretary of the Labour Party 2020-2024.
  13. Sue Gray – former Chief of Staff to Prime Minister and former Cabinet Office Second Permanent Secretary.
  14. Theresa Griffin – former Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for North West England.
  15. Anji Hunter – Senior Advisor at Edelman, and former Head of Government Relations in Downing Street.
  16. Carwyn Jones – former Member of the Senedd (MS) for Bridgend and First Minister of Wales.
  17. Mike Katz – National Chair of Jewish Labour Movement and a former Camden Councillor.
  18. Gerard Lemos CMG CBE – Social Policy expert and Chair of English Heritage, Chair of National Savings & Investments (NS&I), and Chair of London Institute of Banking and Finance.
  19. Alison Levitt KC – Master of the Bench of the Inner Temple. Previously Principal Legal Advisor to the Director of Public Prosecutions and a Circuit Judge specialising in serious crime, including rape.
  20. Anne Longfield CBE – Campaigner for children and formerly served as the Children’s Commissioner for England. Founder and Executive Chair of the Centre for Young Lives.
  21. Deborah Mattinson – former Director of Strategy to Sir Keir Starmer. Co-founder of BritainThinks.
  22. Steve McCabe – former Member of Parliament for Birmingham Hall Green and Birmingham Selly Oak, and former Government Whip.
  23. Claude Moraes OBE – former Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for London and chair of the Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs Committee.
  24. Wendy Nichols – UNISON Yorkshire and Humberside Regional Convenor and Branch Secretary and Labour Councillor.
  25. Simon Pitkeathley – Currently the Chief Executive of Camden Town Unlimited and Euston Town, formerly the Mayor of London’s ‘Champion for Small Business’.
  26. Dame Anne Marie Rafferty DBE FRCN – Professor of nursing policy and former President of the Royal College of Nursing.
  27. Krish Raval OBE – Founding Director of Faith in Leadership.
  28. Marvin Rees OBE – former Mayor of Bristol and Head of Bristol City Council. Former journalist, voluntary sector manager and NHS public health manager.
  29. Revd Dr Russell David Rook OBE – Partner at the Good Faith Partnership and Anglican priest.
  30. Phil Wilson – former Member of Parliament for Sedgefield, and former Opposition Assistant Whip.
Luciana Berger
Luciana Berger.

Nominations from the Leader of the Conservative Party:

  1. Nigel Biggar CBE – Regius Professor Emeritus of Moral Theology at the University of Oxford and Anglican priest.
  2. Joanne Cash – Co-founder of Parent Gym and barrister serving as the Southeastern Circuit Junior and a member of the Bar Human Rights Committee.
  3. Rt Hon Dame Thérèse Coffey PhD – former Deputy Prime Minister and former Member of Parliament for Suffolk Coastal.
  4. Roger Evans – former Deputy Mayor of London and former member of the London Assembly for Havering and Redbridge.
  5. Rachel Maclean – former Member of Parliament for Redditch and former Minister of State for Housing and Planning.
  6. Toby Young – founder and director of the Free Speech Union, and an associate editor of The Spectator.

Nominations from the Leader of the Liberal Democrat Party:

  1. Cllr Shaffaq Mohammed MBE – former Sheffield City Councillor and chair of the Liberal Democrat Carers Commission.
  2. Dr Mark Pack – former President of the Liberal Democrats.

