Starmer’s top aide Sue Gray ‘is paid more than PM’ and ‘said no when asked if her salary could be slightly lower’

18 September 2024, 16:07 | Updated: 18 September 2024, 16:16

Sue Gray Attends The Covid Inquiry In Belfast
Sue Gray reportedly got a pay rise after the general election that put her earnings above the Prime Minister's. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Sir Keir Starmer's top aide reportedly got a pay rise after the general election that put her earnings above the Prime Minister's.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chief of staff Sue Gray asked for and was given a salary of £170,000, according to the BBC.

This means her earnings are some £3,000 more than those of Sir Keir, who is paid around £167,000 from his MP and Prime Minister's salaries.

The BBC said a number of Whitehall sources had briefed the organisation on Ms Gray's salary increase.

Ms Gray, the former Whitehall ethics chief who conducted the partygate investigation and was then drafted into Sir Keir's team before the election, has recently been the subject of a stream of negative stories.

London, England, UK. 12th Oct, 202
Chief of staff Sue Gray asked for and was given a salary of £170,000. Picture: Alamy

Special adviser salaries and pay bands are outlined in an annual report.

Sir Keir signed off a rebanding of the salaries for special advisers shortly after taking office in July, according to the BBC.

This is not reflected in the most recent publicly available report, which is from July 2023.

That report puts the top salary for the top band at £145,000 and shows that Ms Gray's predecessor in Rishi Sunak's government, Liam Booth Smith, was paid between £140,000 and £144,999.

The ceiling for special adviser pay has not been increased since 2019, since which time there has been a 24.5% rise in inflation.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: "It is false to suggest that political appointees have made any decisions on their own pay bands or determining their own pay.

"Any decision on special adviser pay is made by officials, not political appointees.

"As set out publicly, special advisers cannot authorise expenditure of public funds or have responsibility for budgets."

The Conservative Party responded with a series of questions for Labour, including whether the Prime Minister personally signed off on Sue Gray's new salary and the increase to the cap on the highest pay band.

They also asked whether a special adviser remuneration committee still exists and if Ms Gray is a member as well as what role she played in setting her own salary and changing pay bands.

London, England, UK. 29th July, 2024. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Chief of Staff SUE GRAY is seen in Westminster. (Credit Image: © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE! Credit: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy Live News
Sir Keir signed off a rebanding of the salaries for special advisers shortly after taking office in July. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Train cancelled after squirrels board without tickets and 'refuse to leave'

Read more: Molly-Mae slaps down rumours of reconciliation with ex-fiancé Tommy Fury as she hails next chapter will be ‘best yet’

Downing Street denied this week that there was a "nest of vipers" behind the scenes in Sir Keir's administration following reports of tensions involving senior officials.

Recent stories have alleged difficult relations between Sir Keir's closest aides Ms Gray and director of political strategy, Morgan McSweeney, and suggestions of tensions between the chief of staff and special advisers.

Over the weekend, Sir Keir sought to play down the rumours about Ms Gray, saying: "I'm not going to talk behind her back and I'm not going to talk about individual members of staff, whether it's Sue Gray or any other member of staff."

"All I can say about the stories is most of them are wildly wrong."

A Downing Street spokeswoman said Sir Keir was satisfied that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case was not behind the leaks.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in a shooting and a car was set alight in neighbouring villages in Hertfordshire

Murder probe underway after man killed in shooting and car set alight in neighbouring villages

Dali cargo ship wedged under the collapsed Baltimore bridge

US Justice Department sues ship owner over clear-up costs of collapsed bridge

Cristiana Bársony-Arcidiacono

British-educated entrepreneur denies making Hezbollah's explosive pagers that killed 12 and maimed thousands

The former BBC newsreader paid paedophile Williams over £1,000 in gifts after being sent hundreds of dark web images

Huw Edwards' sentence won't be reviewed despite claims of leniency, after he avoids jail for child abuse images

More communication devices have exploded in southern Lebanon and the capital Beirut.

'Walkie-talkies' explode across Lebanon day after pager bombs detonated against Hezbollah targets

Lynne Leyson was arrested on Monday after 16 months on the run

Farmer’s wife added to ‘most wanted’ list for drug dealing offences finally behind bars after 16 months on the run

US secretary of state Antony Blinken next to an American flag

Blinken expresses frustration at attacks he says threaten to ‘derail’ Gaza talks

Nick Read has stepped down from his role.

Post Office chief Nick Read resigns ahead of Horizon inquiry conclusion

A man walks past a destroyed Russian tank near a cathedral in Kyiv

Ukrainian drones strike major military depot in Russian town

JD Souther with singer and musician Alison Krauss

JD Souther, who wrote hit songs for the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt, dies aged 78

Cinnamon the capybara has been sighted

Thrilling update in search for escaped capybara as Cinnamon sighted by drone

Squirrels caused chaos after hopping on board a Great Western Railway train

Train cancelled after squirrels board without tickets and 'refuse to leave'

The storm is set to hit at the end of the month

Exact date Britain set to be battered by 'monster' 800-mile storm as Atlantic jet stream sweeps in

Flooded streets in Plav, in the Czech Republic

Rising rivers threaten southern Poland as flooding recedes elsewhere in Europe

Oleksandr Usyk has been released after being briefly detained at Krakow Airport in Poland

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk released after being detained in Polish airport

A close-up of Ukrainian heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk in a shirt and suit

Ukraine boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk released after brief detention in Poland

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lebanese soldiers stand guard at a street that leads to a hospital

Exploding Hezbollah pagers in apparent Israeli attack ‘made by Hungarian firm’

Bernadette Spofforth has had the case against her dropped

Mother accused of sparking Southport riots by posting fake attacker name has police case dropped
Soldier's seven-year-old son refused passport by Home Office because of 'copyright' issues over blockbuster name

Soldier's seven-year-old son refused passport by Home Office because of 'copyright' issues over blockbuster name
Train drivers have overwhelmingly voted to back a new pay deal and end the dispute

Train drivers vote to back multi-year pay deal and end two year dispute

Conjoined twins Minal and Mirha were separated by a British surgeon

Conjoined twins who were fused at the head separated by British surgeon in marathon operation
The UK operator of chain restaurant TGI Fridays has gone into administration

TGI Fridays collapses into administration with 87 sites put up for sale - see full list

Clouds of smoke drift as fires rage on the hills around a town in northern Portugal

Firefighters stretched to the limit as wildfires rage out of control in Portugal

Italian football star Salvatore Schillaci has died aged 59

Italy World Cup legend Salvatore ‘Toto’ Schillaci dies aged 59 after colon cancer battle

Flooding in Dresden, Germany

EU warns flooding and wildfires show ‘climate breakdown fast becoming the norm’

Thousands of people were injured and nine killed by the Hezbollah pager attack

Why did the Hezbollah pagers explode and was Israel behind the deadly attack?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Princess Kate returns to work just days after completing chemotherapy treatment

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

The brothers will not speak for Harry's 40th

Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit