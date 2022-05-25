The nine damning pictures from Sue Gray's final Partygate report

June 19 2020; a gathering in the Cabinet Room in No10 Downing Street on the Prime Minister's birthday. Picture: Cabinet Office

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are among those pictured in nine damning photographs in Sue Gray's highly-anticipated Partygate report.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ms Gray's scathing report was published in full on Wednesday, revealing "serious failures" and "excessive drinking" in Government.

The 37-page report criticises the culture at No10 that saw repeat breaches of Covid rules - with shocking revelations of wine being spilled up the wall, people being sick and a party going on until 4am on the day of Prince Philip's funeral.

Nine photographs are included in the Partygate report - including pictures of Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and the Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

Read more: Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Read more: Boris's birthday bash pictures revealed as Gray report slams failings and drinking in No10

June 19 2020; a gathering in the Cabinet Room in No10 Downing Street on the Prime Minister's birthday. Picture: Cabinet Office

Four of the photos were taken from a gathering on June 19 2020 - a party held in the Cabinet Room on the Prime Minister's birthday.

The other five photos are dated November 13 2020 - a gathering held in No10 Downing Street on the departure of a special adviser.

June 19 2020; a gathering in the Cabinet Room in No10 Downing Street on the Prime Minister's birthday. Picture: Cabinet Office

The Metropolitan Police found both these events breached coronavirus laws in place at the time.

However, Boris Johnson was only fined for his birthday party in the Cabinet Room, and was not punished for his attendance at the November gathering.

June 19 2020; a gathering in the Cabinet Room in No10 Downing Street on the Prime Minister's birthday. Picture: Cabinet Office

Snacks and drinks are laid out in the photographs, with several bottles of wine photographed at the November event.

A group of people can be seen at Mr Johnson's birthday bash, in which he is photographed appearing to make a toast with a can of coke.

November 13 2020; a gathering in No10 Downing Street on the departure of a special adviser. Picture: Cabinet Office

Ms Gray issued a damning indictment of the culture at No10 during the pandemic, saying: "The whole of the country rose to the challenge.

"Ministers, special advisers and the Civil Service, of which I am proud to be a part, were a key and dedicated part of that national effort. However, as I have noted, a number of these gatherings should not have been allowed to take place or to develop in the way that they did."

November 13 2020; a gathering in No10 Downing Street on the departure of a special adviser. Picture: Cabinet Office

She also said some staff "wanted to raise concerns about behaviours they witnessed at work but at times felt unable to do so".

Mr Johnson is expected to tell the Commons he will "accept full responsibility for my failings" over Partygate.

"I commissioned this report to set the record straight and allow us all to move on," he is expected to tell MPs.

November 13 2020; a gathering in No10 Downing Street on the departure of a special adviser. Picture: Cabinet Office

"I accept full responsibility for my failings. I am humbled by the whole experience."

He will say he has learned the lessons from the situation.

November 13 2020; a gathering in No10 Downing Street on the departure of a special adviser. Picture: Cabinet Office

Publication of Ms Gray's report was delayed at the request of the Metropolitan Police to avoid influencing their investigation.

The force announced on Thursday morning that Operation Hillman has resulted in 126 fixed penalty notices (FPN) being dished out to those who were found to have broken lockdown rules.

A total of 126 fines given out over events on eight dates, with 73 fines issued to 48 women and 53 fines to 35 men, with some people receiving multiple penalties.