Suella Braverman claims Nigel Farage would make a 'good ambassador' to the UK under Trump administration. Picture: alamy / LBC

Nigel Farage would make a 'good ambassador' to the US, former Home Secretary Suella Braverman has told LBC.

Braverman expressed her support for Donald Trump in an interview with LBC's Lewis Goodall on Sunday, adding there are 'many lessons that the Conservatives can take' from Donald Trump's "stunning victory".

She specifically highlighted Trump's approach to immigration, the economy and "national pride".

She said: "Donald Trump unapologetically and boldly campaigned on providing tangible solutions to those crises facing American households around the country.

"There are key lessons that we can learn, and one of those is that so that we need to be answering the challenges facing the British people at the next election."

She also expressed her support for Trump's stance on NATO, adding that for too long many NATO states have "dragged their feet."

"A challenging voice at the heart of NATO, in the voice of Donald Trump's and America's membership, will be a good thing because it will force other states to step up and invest more."

She slammed the "catastrophic policy" under the Joe Biden administration.

"We've seen a conflagration of military action and aggression around the world when America has been weak under Biden."

On being asked about whether the UK government should be making use of Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage in terms of dealing with the new US government, Braverman threw her support behind Farage for this position.

She praised the 'good relationship' between Farage and Trump, adding: "If Keir Starmer were a bigger man, he would put aside petty differences and actually try and harness the value that Nigel Farage adds to the national interest."

Lewis Goodall questioned Braverman on why she admires Trump despite his 'denial' of the 2020 election result.

She said: "He's won all the swing states and he's won the Congress. In light of all of that, there's not been any cover up, there's not been any obfuscation of what he said in the past, what he's done in the past. Despite that, he's won a stunning victory."