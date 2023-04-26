'Focus on criminal justice not social justice': Braverman tells police to use common sense over political correctness

Suella Braverman will speak on her vision of policing. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Suella Braverman will tell police she wants to see them focus on criminal justice over social justice as Rishi Sunak said almost 20,000 new officers have been hired.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The home secretary is expected to tell forces they should be using "good old-fashioned common sense" instead of focusing too heavily on "political correctness".

The Prime Minister said on Tuesday night that he believed the Government was "on the cusp" of having recruited 20,000 new officers for England and Wales - a key pledge dating back to Boris Johnson's election win in 2019.

Data published by the Home Office on Wednesday morning will reveal if it has managed that.

Ms Braverman is then due to speak at the launch of the anti-crime campaign group the Public Safety Foundation.

She is set to say: "Common sense policing means police focused on delivering criminal justice, not social justice. That's what the public wants.

Suella Braverman will tell police to focus on criminal justice not social justice. Picture: Alamy

"I believe in the police. But the policing in which I believe isn't riven with political correctness but enshrined in good old-fashioned common sense."

Her comments come after criticism at how officers have policed events.

A man came close to arrest on Tuesday morning following a heated confrontation with Metropolitan Police officers, after footage emerged showing him attempting to push eco-protesters out the way of standstill traffic.

Officers told him that pushing them would amount to assault.

Police had previously been criticised for doing the macarena at a Pride event in Lincoln, with some branding it as "woke".

Mr Sunak is hoping to bat away criticism from his opponents about police recruitment, with suggestions it was lagging behind its commitment to replacing thousands of roles slashed during austerity.

Read more: 'If you do that it's a crime': Police warn motorists it's assault if they move Just Stop Oil protesters off road

It had until the end of March to reach the 20,000 figure.

Mr Sunak said: "When I stood at the steps of Downing Street six months ago, I made clear that I would do whatever it takes to cut crime and make our communities safer. At the heart of that pledge is recruiting 20,000 additional police officers.

"We await the final statistics expected today but, as I have previously set out, I am confident we are on the cusp of meeting that promise. This would be a significant moment, meaning we have more police officers in England and Wales than ever before.

Rishi Sunak said the Government is on the "cusp" of recruiting 20,000 new officers. Picture: Alamy

"This is not only about putting more officers on our streets, it has also been a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change the face of policing, attracting more women and people from ethnic minority backgrounds, and making the police become more representative of the communities they serve."

Figures in January showed more than 3,000 officers needed to be recruited to hit the target.

There have been fears that a rush to bring in the new cops will lead to lower-quality or even rogue cops being hired.

Read more: Angry driver who confronts eco-protesters blocking the road and snatches their banner gets told off by police himself

The Sunday Telegraph reported some forces were bringing back failed candidates to meet the target.

And inspectors fro His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services said problems within the Metropolitan Police were being made worse by the number of young and inexperienced staff brought in as part of the recruitment drive.

Sir Mark Rowley previously questioned the wisdom of recruiting so many officers in such a short space of time.

The Home Office has insisted they will all have to take part in the "rigorous" vetting process.

The plan will have cost £3.6 billion by March, with a total cost of £18.5 billion over the next decade.