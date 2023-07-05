Suella Braverman vows crackdown on 'selfish' Just Stop Oil after Wimbledon stunt - as British No1 speaks out

5 July 2023, 23:43

Protesters from Just Stop Oil disrupted play at Wimbledon
Protesters from Just Stop Oil disrupted play at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has vowed to crackdown on 'selfish' Just Stop Oil protestors after they halted play at Wimbledon multiple times on Wednesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

British No1 Katie Boulter was forced to help clear confetti off the court after Just Stop Oil protesters hit court 18 at Wimbledon for the second time.

Play was halted for around 10 minutes after a protester interrupted Boulter's first-round match against Daria Saville.

Reacting to the protests, Ms Braverman said: "The protesters at Wimbledon were determined to ruin the day's play for spectators and sports fans across the world.

"This is unacceptable. We will be uncompromisingly tough on the selfish protesters intent on spoiling our world-class sporting occasions this summer.

"Sports, police and government are united against preventing further disruption of this kind."

A protester on court 18 throwing confetti on to the grass during Katie Boulter’s first-round match against Daria Saville on day three
A protester on court 18 throwing confetti on to the grass during Katie Boulter’s first-round match against Daria Saville on day three. Picture: Alamy

Ms Saville also helped to clear the court as a man was escorted away.

He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage.

Speaking after the match, Ms Boulter said the protest was "a shock to the system", labelling it "a really unfortunate situation for everyone".

Read More: British No1 Katie Boulter helps clear confetti after Just Stop Oil protesters hit Wimbledon for second time

Metropolitan Police said: "We are aware of an incident on Court 18 whereby one male has unlawfully entered the field of play and discharged items onto the playing surface.

"He was immediately removed from the Grounds and arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage.

"The male is now in custody. Play on the court has been temporarily paused while the items are removed and will resume shortly.

"Police and AELTC (All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club) Security Teams are responding immediately to deal with these incidents."

Activists had already disrupted play between Gregor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro earlier in the day.

They stormed onto court 18 and carried out a sit-down protest, throwing orange confetti onto the grass.

A lone protester appeared during the match
A lone protester appeared during the match. Picture: Alamy

It comes just one day after the Princess of Wales delighted fans at the same court buy turning up to watch UK No 1 Katie Boulter.

Wimbledon officials said that two people had been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage.

In a statement, Just Stop Oil said "we can't leave it to the next generation to pick up the pieces".

Deborah Wilde, 68, a retired teacher from London, who was one of the protesters who ran on the court shortly after 2.10pm, said: "I'm just an ordinary grandmother in resistance to this government's policy of serving us new oil and gas licences. In normal circumstances this sort of disruption would be entirely unacceptable, but these aren't normal circumstances.

Just Stop Oil activists invade Wimbledon court and scatter jigsaw pieces as they disrupt play

"We've just had the hottest June on record, breaking the previous record by nearly a whole degree! We don't need Hawk-eye to see that our government issuing over 100 new fossil fuel licences is a very bad line-call.

"Forget strawberries and cream, scientists are warning of impending food shortages, mass displacement and war. We are facing new pandemics, economic inflation and increasingly authoritarian governments who will attempt to crush civil unrest.

They concealed the orange 'confetti' inside a Wimbledon jigsaw box
They concealed the orange 'confetti' inside a Wimbledon jigsaw box. Picture: BBC

"This is a crisis and it needs a crisis response. I want a safe future, not just for my grandchildren but for all children around the world and the generations to come."

The other Just Stop Oil protester who invaded Court 18 at Wimbledon was Simon Milner-Edwards, 66, a retired musician, from Manchester.

He said: "I'm here for my grandchildren and everybody else's. I'm not prepared to let our politicians wreck everything and leave the next generation to pick up the pieces.

The protesters are led away by police and Wimbledon officials
The protesters are led away by police and Wimbledon officials. Picture: Alamy

"The last thing I want to do is spoil people's enjoyment of Wimbledon, but right now, on Centre Court, it's humanity versus oil and gas - and the umpire is getting every call wrong.

"How long are we going to take this before we see a McEnroe-level meltdown?"

A female protester scatters confetti on Court 18
A female protester scatters confetti on Court 18. Picture: Alamy

It was reported last month that the protesters were 'hatching a plot' to disrupt the tournament.

At the start of this year’s tournament, the Just Stop Oil group were blamed for longer than normal queues due to heightened security procedures.

The protesters were taken to one side of the court before being led away
The protesters were taken to one side of the court before being led away. Picture: Alamy

Some fans were left waiting half a day to get into the tournament.

But the protesters today appeared to have got round security by disguising their confetti as jigsaw pieces in a Wimbledon merchandise jigsaw box.

Some 10,000 people lined up on the first day as security seized deodorant and sun cream, with powders, glue, chains and cable ties also explicitly banned.

One woman said she began queueing at 3.45am only to finally enter the grounds after 1pm.

London-based events manager Becky Deeming said she had got to the venue at 3.30am but only got in at 1.30pm.

She said: "A steward told me security is holding everything up because there were protesters at the Ashes and they are worried the same will happen here so they are checking more thoroughly."

All fans have to go through rigorous security checks where their bags are checked. Undercover police are also trying to spot protesters in the queues.

Security is so tight that Wimbledon's organisers warned anyone found possessing a banned item could be thrown out.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Justin Welby has been an outspoken critic of the government's migration policy

Archbishop of Canterbury leads attack against Sunak's migrant bill as govt suffers more defeats in House of Lords

Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer pledges to shatter 'class ceiling' with 'radical reform' of education system

CoCo Lee performs during a mini concert

Singer CoCo Lee dies at 48

Combat boots and dog tags worn by Alan Alda

Alan Alda selling boots and dog tags from M*A*S*H

Stockton Rush died in the sub in a "catastrophic implosion" last month

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush compared glue holding Titan sub together to peanut butter

No arrests have been made at this stage

Murder investigation underway after 'moped driver shot by man on e-scooter' in north London

Meta’s headquarters in Dublin

Canada’s government to stop Facebook and Instagram advertising after news block

An ambulance leaves the courthouse past members of the media

Defendant detonates bomb in Ukraine court – killing himself and injuring police

A new theatre showing the iconic musical has been criticised after it issued a ‘guidance warning’ about some of the show’s contents.

Theatre slammed as ‘patronising’ for issuing trigger warning of ‘Nazi Germany’ content in Sound of Music revival

Gerson Fuentes has been jailed for life for raping a nine-year-old girl

Man jailed for life for raping nine-year-old who had to travel for abortion

Meade Street is seen after multiple people were shot in Washington

Nine people, including two children, shot in Washington as violence mars July 4

Exclusive
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

'It's an attack on a human railway': Mick Lynch promises to 'mobilise' against closure of train ticket offices

Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in 2022

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s row with Diageo deepens as court unseals business details

Iain Dale speaks to the ambulance workers that helped him after his fall.

'Thank you for what you did for me': LBC's Iain Dale reunites with NHS workers who helped him fight back after fall

Police officers talk to Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as they move activists from the organisation Ta Tillbaka Framtiden (Take Back The Future) blocking the entrance to the Oljehamnen neighb

Greta Thunberg charged with disobeying police during climate protest in Sweden

The incident happened on a BA flight from Gatwick on Monday

Passenger 'stabbed with glass bottle' on BA flight from Gatwick to Caribbean leaving holidaymakers terrified

Latest News

See more Latest News

Australia Hong Kong National Security Law

Australian PM criticises Hong Kong over pursuit of activists

Police are seen outside the White House on Sunday night

Powder that sparked evacuation of White House ‘tests positive for cocaine’

Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Power plant in Ukraine

Ukraine and Russia trade accusations of imminent attack on nuclear plant

The tourist filmed carving 'Ivan + Hayley' into the brickwork of Italy's historic Colosseum lives in Britain

British tourist caught carving names into Rome Colosseum says he 'didn't know it was old' as he issues grovelling apology
Frans Timmermans

EU moves towards latest gene techniques in food production

Marcus Osbourne pleaded to guilty to murdering the couple.

Ex-boyfriend admits to murdering mum-of-four and her new partner before admitting to rape of another woman
A woman uses a sweater to shield from the sun in Beijing on Monday

Planet swelters during ‘two unofficial hottest days’ on record

The Galway-based pub has used parts from the film set to recreate the Inisherin pub.

Banshees of Inisherin fans can now visit the iconic pub in its ‘former glory’ after family’s impressive recreation
Drug baron Curtis Warren was previously released after 14 years.

Notorious crime boss Curtis Warren arrested by 'Britain's FBI' in dawn raid

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Nurse May Parsons, who administered the first Covid vaccine, is overcome with emotion during the service marking the 75th anniversary of the NHS

Nurse who administered historic Covid jab weeps as NHS is honoured at Westminster Abbey on its 75th anniversary
Aneira Thomas, the first baby born on the NHS

'Brits are taking the NHS for granted', says woman who was first baby born on the health service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien
British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed
Nick Ferrari hears from the nurse who delivered first Covid vaccine

Nurse who delivered the first Covid vaccination reflects on 75 years of the NHS

Andrew Marr takes a look at Rishi Sunak's last six months.

Andrew Marr: Has Rishi Sunak achieved his ‘five government pledges’ or do ‘things seem to be going backwards’?
Shelagh on New Conservatives

Migration rhetoric used by New Conservatives 'breaks something in this country' says Shelagh Fogarty
'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed
Just Stop Oil Spokesperson says Pride protest was to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’

Pride protest aimed to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’, Just Stop Oil spokesperson says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit