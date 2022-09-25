Two police officers fighting for their lives after collision, with other driver arrested for alleged drug driving

The scene of the crash in Eriswell. Picture: Google Street View

By Kit Heren

Two police officers have been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a driver who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The collision took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in the village of Eriswell in Suffolk, about 30 miles north-east of Cambridge.

Emergency services - including an air ambulance - were called to the scene of a two-car collision between a grey BMW and a white Peugeot.

The officers were taken by land ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Read more: Car ploughs into four pedestrians leaving two young men fighting for their lives

Read more: Man falls to his death after Bristol tower block fire

He was taken to hospital as a precaution, before being transferred to a police station for questioning, where he remains as of Sunday evening.

Any witnesses to the collision, or who may have seen a vehicle matching the descriptions above being driven in the area, are asked to contact the roads and armed policing team, quoting CAD 26 of 25 September via the police website or by calling 101.