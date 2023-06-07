Husband, 36, and wife, 35, killed themselves ‘suicide pact’ as they were found dead in home with dogs

7 June 2023, 23:49

An inquest was held into the pair's death on Monday.
An inquest was held into the pair's death on Monday.

By Jenny Medlicott

A married man and women were found dead with their dogs after they made a suicide pact over a police probe, an inquest heard.

Francis Collins, 36, and Cassie, 35, were found dead at their home in Cullompton, Devon, in 2021 on September 11.

The pair put two out of their five dogs to sleep before the “soulmates” took their own lives, but three were found dead by the time they were found.

The couple, who were in a relationship together for 11 years, were described as “really good together and joined at the hip” before they died by suicide.

Cassie was a student nurse and Francis had served in the military but things took a turn for the worst after a police probe into a firebomb row they had with a neighbour left the couple worried everything would be taken from them.

They had a civil dispute over a piece of land with a set of neighbours when they were living in Wales.

Francis threw homemade firebombs onto their neighbours' drive following the dispute, and was subsequently jailed for eight months.

The pair later relocated to Devon after Francis completed his sentence.

Cassie and Francis were found dead with their dogs in 2021.
Cassie and Francis were found dead with their dogs in 2021.

Francis reportedly had a long-time struggle with depression and anxiety and Cassie’s mum, Deborah Coombes said her daughter had struggled with suicidal thoughts as a result of the incident and her long-term chronic pain from an injury.

Ms Coombes said: “I can 100 per cent say Francis wouldn't have killed her.

"They were devoted and soulmates and he said if anything happened to Cassie he would kill himself as she was everything to him."

Cassie’s sister, Jodie, revealed in an inquest on June 5 that the two had discussed suicide before.

She said: “Cassie had said a couple of years ago that if they were going to kill themselves they would kill the dogs as well as they wouldn't want anyone else looking after them.

"I think this was the tipping point."

The couple were also said to have carried out various pre-planned actions including creating a joint will and sending letters and emails before their deaths.

It was concluded at the inquest that both deaths were suicide, as Alison Longhorn said: “I am satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, both Cassie and Francis have taken their own lives and intended to do so."

The police also concluded following an investigation into their deaths that there was no third-party involvement nor was there believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

