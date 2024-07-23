Exclusive

Sullea Braverman reveals she would vote for Trump if she were American because 'the world would be safer'

23 July 2024, 12:37 | Updated: 23 July 2024, 12:40

Suella Braverman has said she would vote for Donald Trump if she was a US citizen

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Suella Braverman has said she would vote for Donald Trump if she were a US citizen, claiming "the world will be safer" if the Republican presidential hopeful wins the November election.

The former Home Secretary has thrown her support behind Donald Trump's presidential bid.

Speaking on LBC during Guest Host Week, Ms Braverman declared she would vote for Trump if she were a US citizen, citing her belief that "the world will be safer" under his leadership.

Her endorsement comes amidst speculation that she's gearing up for a Conservative Party leadership bid.

"Trump's presidency is about policy, not personality," she argued.

Praising his previous term, highlighting the absence of new wars and what she perceives as a period of "peace and stability" on the global stage.

Suella Braverman was guest hosting a show on LBC
Suella Braverman was guest hosting a show on LBC. Picture: LBC

The former Cabinet minister didn't stop at endorsing Trump. She also took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris, criticising her for embracing "identity politics" and supporting movements like Black Lives Matter.

"She introduces herself with her preferred pronouns. She supports radical left movements on net zero and, you know, BLM.

"I find that agenda very divisive," Ms Braverman said.

When challenged about Trump's legal troubles, Ms Braverman deflected, instead focusing on her disagreements with Harris's political stances. "Her agenda is very divisive," she claimed.

As the Conservative Party reels from its recent electoral defeat, Braverman seems to be positioning herself as a standard-bearer for the party's right wing.

She's warned against the Tories becoming "a collection of fanatical, irrelevant, centrist cranks."

With nominations for party leadership opening soon, political observers are keenly watching to see how Braverman's Trump endorsement and hardline stance will play out in what's shaping up to be a contentious leadership race.

Earlier this month, she used an appearance at the National Conservatism Conference in Washington DC to blame "liberal Conservatives" for the party's general election defeat.

