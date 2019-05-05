Sultan Of Brunei Announces Gay Sex Will Not Be Punished With Death Penalty

5 May 2019, 16:36

The new law sparked protests around the world.
The new law sparked protests around the world. Picture: PA

The Sultan of Brunei has announced the Southeast Asian country will not enforce the death penalty for gay sex following a backlash.

In a rare public statement on the website of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah the small nation announced that the new law would not lead to executions.

Announced last month the new rules prompted celebrities to call for a boycott on hotels owned by the country's leader.

Demonstrators carried placards and banners calling for solidarity outside hotels owned by the Sultan of Brunei.

Protests were organised shortly after the south-eastern nation implemented sharia law, meaning that anybody found guilty of gay sex could be stoned to death.

But a group of celebrities, including George Clooney and Ellen DeGeneres, called for a boycott of the properties owned by the kingdom of Brunei.

The Dorchester in London and the Beverley Hills Hotel in LA are among the hotels owned by the Sultan.

No executions have been carried out in Brunei since the 1990s.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Gavin Williamson accuses May of 'classic smear' over diabetes claim

Girl, 17, murdered in Wiltshire named as Ellie Gould

New 5G network could interrupt weather forecast satellites

Edinburgh streets shut to traffic in move to cut air pollution

Manchester murder: Arrest made as man dies after being repeatedly stabbed in leg

The News Explained

Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full

Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei

Huawei: Row Over Chinese Firm Involvement In UK Telecoms Explained
Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader

Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist
Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?