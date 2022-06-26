Brits given stark summer holiday warning: 'Today's airport chaos nothing compared to what's coming'

26 June 2022, 18:20

Brits face more holiday hell this summer
Brits face more holiday hell this summer. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

Chaotic scenes at airports which have seen flight cancellations, huge delays and a woman fainting are just a taste of what faces British tourists this summer, an insider has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Short-staffed companies in the aviation industry have caused havoc for people's holiday plans in recent weeks.

Angry social media users tweeted scenes from airports like Heathrow over the weekend, where one passenger claimed a woman had fainted as she waited in a long queue.

Much has been made of delays caused by baggage handling problems – and one worker has now revealed their inside view of the disruption.

They told The Times: "Passengers are waiting up to six hours for their bags. The other day I saw a cleaner driving the luggage trolley on the tarmac, unescorted, because there were not enough baggage handlers to do it.

"And if people think the delays are bad now, it is nothing compared to what is going to happen when children break up from school at the end of July and beginning of August."

The weekend brought another glimpse reminiscent of the last school holiday in May, as airlines scrapped flights and passengers endured huge delays.

Travellers have been left sleeping on floors in terminal buildings as they wait.

Businesses cut back on staff during the pandemic and are now struggling to meet the demand for trips abroad.

One Twitter user said a queue at Heathrow was a "disgrace".

Read more: Holiday hell at Heathrow: Millions face summer travel misery after BA staff vote to strike

"Just seen a lady pass out in the queue. What a mess," he said. Heathrow said that "due to the increase of passengers, Border Force are working hard to process passengers".

"Do speak to a member of staff should you have concerns," its Twitter account added.

Another branded Heathrow "a complete disorganised mess" on Saturday.

"Over an hour (and counting) waiting for a terminal bus transfer and the only solace is the fact that British Airways flights are seemingly always delayed," they wrote. Heathrow apologised and said it was in touch with its connections bus provider.

Now, strike action could enter the torrid mix.

Unions are angry at the firms because of pay, with GMB members now voting 91% in favour of industrial action, and Unite workers backing it by 94%.

It means 700 members of staff at Heathrow are set to walk out during the peak holiday season.

Alongside other potential action across sectors in the wake of the RMT's rail strikes, it has lead to fears that a summer of discontent is on the way for the UK.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The woman was walking up Cranbrook Road towards Gants Hill station

Woman, 36, dies after 'horrific assault' while walking in east London

Ghislaine Maxwell has been put on suicide watch, her lawyer's claimed

Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch as lawyer considers asking for sentencing delay

'Let's show Putin our pecs': G7 leaders mock Russian leader for his topless pics

'Let's show Putin our pecs': G7 leaders mock Russian leader for his topless pics

Kyiv has been hit by a series of missile strikes on Sunday

Kyiv struck by Russian rocket attacks for first time in three weeks

'Boris Johnson is Boris Johnson': Minister defends PM after pledge not to change

'Boris Johnson is Boris Johnson': Minister defends PM after pledge not to change

Exclusive
Porngate MP reveals cops confiscated his guns so he wouldn't shoot himself

Cops confiscated Porngate MP's guns so he wouldn't kill himself as Tories 'let him drown'

The incident happened in the town of East London in Eastern Cape

At least 20 young people found dead in South African nightclub

Prince Charles says the history of the slave trade should be taught properly, amid growing awareness about the royal family's historic involvement in the atrocity

Slave trade history 'should be taught as widely as Holocaust', says Prince Charles

Boris Johnson is set to launch a new plan to stay in power

Boris Johnson confident of winning next election and 'actively thinking' about third term

The man was found outside a pub in Hounslow

Murder probe after man, 31, stabbed to death outside Hounslow pub

The Ukrainian IT manager hit back at critics

Ukrainian refugee whose partner dumped wife to be with her says she 'didn't steal him'

Sir Keir has been told to get off the fence over striking workers

'Get off the fence': Labour MPs defy Starmer over rail strikes amid 'simmering resentment'

Boris Johnson ducked questions over a £150,000 bulletproof treehouse

Boris ducks questions over '£150,000 bulletproof treehouse he wanted for son Wilf'

Police released two images of men after a Polish man was attacked

Police release photos of two men after visiting Polish man attacked on arrival in London

The Brit fell from the Devil's Pass in northern Spain

Brit, 25, falls to his death climbing over Spain's notorious 'Devil's Pass'

Boris Johnson has said voters are "fed up" of hearing about the things he has "stuffed up"

Voters are 'fed up of hearing how I stuffed up', claims PM as pressure mounts

Latest News

See more Latest News

Turkey Pride March

Dozens arrested after defying ban on Pride march in Istanbul

South Africa Nightclub Deaths

Cause of death of 20 people in nightclub unknown

Iran

Iran launches rocket a day after agreement on nuclear talks resumption
Smoke rises from building

Russian missiles target Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east
Olaf Scholz and Joe Biden

Biden praises unity of alliance opposing Russian invasion of Ukraine
The memorial service was held in Oslo Cathedral

Oslo shooting victims remembered in memorial service

USS Samuel B Roberts

US destroyer sunk in 1944 becomes deepest shipwreck discovered
Gas hob

French urged to immediately reduce fuel and energy use

Climate activists in rally

Climate club: How Germany hopes to keep G7 leaders’ focus on the environment
Pro-choice supporters

Abortion rights supporters and opponents map next move

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser

Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch again

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood
James O'Brien shatters Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules

James O'Brien blasts Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules
Andrew Marr has suggested there could be a clash between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson.

Charles vs Boris on Rwanda Migrants: A fly on the wall is getting very excited
Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'

Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'
Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'

Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'
'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance
James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit
Andrew Marr said he would pay "good money" to see RMT leader Mick Lynch and Boris Johnson "go nose-to-nose"

Andrew Marr: I'd pay good money to see Mick Lynch go nose-to-nose with the PM

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London