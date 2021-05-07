Summer holidays: Which countries will be on the green list?

Grant Shapps is set to hold a press conference from 10 Downing Street today. Picture: PA

By Sam Sholli

Grant Shapps is set to announce the Government's green list of countries today, in a press conference from 10 Downing Street.

The Downing Street briefing will take place at 5pm, and is being done ahead of the resumption of foreign travel for holidays this summer from May 17.

What is the traffic light system?

Under the system nations are placed into one of three categories - red, amber and green.

In green destinations, arrivals will have to take a pre-departure test and another PCR test on or before day two of their return to the UK. No quarantine or additional tests will be needed unless a positive result comes back.

In amber countries, arrivals must quarantine for 10 days, take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on day two and day eight after their return, with the option of a "test to release" on day five to end self-isolation early.

For red destinations, travel to these countries will be restricted along the same lines as the Government's current "red list", meaning returning travellers must stay for 10 days in a quarantine hotel, as well as take a pre-departure test and a further PCR test on day two and day eight after returning.

Which countries are set to be on the green list?

It has been reported that destinations on the green list could include Portugal, Malta and Israel.

This morning it emerged the demand for flights to Portugal is surging, ahead of the list being published later today.

READ MORE: Holidaymakers set to find out quarantine free 'green list' destinations

READ MORE: Travel bosses blast 'too cautious' Government tourism plans ahead of traffic light system