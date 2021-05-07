Summer holidays: Which countries will be on the green list?

7 May 2021, 12:03

Grant Shapps is set to hold a press conference from 10 Downing Street today
Grant Shapps is set to hold a press conference from 10 Downing Street today. Picture: PA

By Sam Sholli

Grant Shapps is set to announce the Government's green list of countries today, in a press conference from 10 Downing Street.

The Downing Street briefing will take place at 5pm, and is being done ahead of the resumption of foreign travel for holidays this summer from May 17.

What is the traffic light system?

Under the system nations are placed into one of three categories - red, amber and green.

In green destinations, arrivals will have to take a pre-departure test and another PCR test on or before day two of their return to the UK. No quarantine or additional tests will be needed unless a positive result comes back.

In amber countries, arrivals must quarantine for 10 days, take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on day two and day eight after their return, with the option of a "test to release" on day five to end self-isolation early.

For red destinations, travel to these countries will be restricted along the same lines as the Government's current "red list", meaning returning travellers must stay for 10 days in a quarantine hotel, as well as take a pre-departure test and a further PCR test on day two and day eight after returning.

Which countries are set to be on the green list?

It has been reported that destinations on the green list could include Portugal, Malta and Israel.

This morning it emerged the demand for flights to Portugal is surging, ahead of the list being published later today.

READ MORE: Holidaymakers set to find out quarantine free 'green list' destinations
READ MORE: Travel bosses blast 'too cautious' Government tourism plans ahead of traffic light system

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to

Julia James: Police release image of man who 'could be key' in PCSO murder probe
The European Medicines Agency

European agency begins fast-track study of experimental Covid treatment
China Space Station

‘Vast majority’ of space station rocket will burn up on re-entry, says China
The fire broke out at flats in Poplar

Poplar fire: Hundreds of firefighters attend blaze at flats in East London
Mohamed Nasheed

Blast that hurt former Maldives president ‘act of terrorism’

Minnesota bank incident

Suspect arrested after workers held hostage at Minnesota bank

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain quickly pointed out the caller was wrong

Iain Dale dismisses caller for 'spreading fake news' about patented viruses
Lord Ricketts was speaking to LBC amid a protest by French fishing vessels

Former British ambassador calls for end to 'silly threats to cut off electricity'
Windrush victim: I had more help from local supermarket staff than the Home Office

Windrush victim: I had more help from local supermarket staff than Home Office
'It's like believing the moon is made of cheese': James O'Brien reflects on the 'biggest' lie which led to Trump's extended Facebook ban

James O'Brien reflects on 'biggest' lie which led to Trump's extended Facebook ban
'The joy has been sucked out of the classroom', Headteacher tells LBC

'The joy has been sucked out of the classroom post-lockdown,' headteacher says
The caller was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

Caller describes harrowing care home visit which left her 'shaken'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London