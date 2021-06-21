Summer Solstice 2021: Live feed of Stonehenge sunrise pulled after people travel to site

21 June 2021, 07:11 | Updated: 21 June 2021, 07:28

Stonehenge at sunrise
Stonehenge at sunrise. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A live feed of the summer solstice sunrise at Stonehenge was pulled as thousands tuned in after people travelled to the site despite advice not to.

English Heritage said safety reasons were behind the lack of an available live feed of the neolithic Wiltshire monument at sunrise at 4.52am.

Video from the scene showed around a hundred people inside the stone circle and a banner reading "Standing for Stonehenge".

EXPLAINED: When is the summer solstice 2021? Here's why and how it is celebrated

Thousands of people tuned in to English Heritage's Facebook and YouTube pages for the solstice and saw pre-recorded footage of the stones.

The live feed returned at around 5am showing largely cloudy skies.

Apologising for the outage, host Ed Shires said: "I must say we have been disappointed that a number of people have chosen to disregard our request to not travel to the stones this morning and that is the reason why we haven't been able to bring you the pictures that we would have liked to have done.

"It is disappointing to see that happen but unfortunately in those kind of situations we have to put the safety of our staff members first and that's why we have had some interruption this morning.

"We have been told by police that people have now been dispersed and the situation is under control."

English Heritage did not elaborate on how the attendance of people at the site prevented them from showing a live feed of the sunrise.

The monument was preparing to welcome visitors in person until the Government delayed the easing of lockdown into July, with English Heritage calling on people to watch their live-streams.

Normally, up to 30,000 people would gather to watch the sun rise over the stones on the longest day of the year, but it was a virtual event for the second consecutive year.

On the summer solstice at Stonehenge when skies are clear, the sun rises behind the Heel Stone, the ancient entrance to the stone circle, and rays of sunlight are channelled into the centre of the monument.

It is believed solstices have been celebrated at Stonehenge for thousands of years.

Mr Shires added: "I would like to apologise on behalf of myself and the English Heritage team for the difficulties that we have had this morning.

"It hasn't gone according to plan as you might have guessed by now. We've been doing our very best to bring you the kind of content we know that you wanted and we wanted to as well."

Separately, police closed off an area near Avebury stone circle over fears the restrictions at Stonehenge would lead people to gather there.

Latest News

See more Latest News

This undated file image taken from video in an unknown location shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum speaking into a mobile phone camera

Photo shows Dubai princess in Spain ‘on holiday’

New flexible season tickets could save commuters hundreds of pounds

Rail reform: New flexible season tickets come on sale in boost to part-time commuters
The legal cap on wedding guests has been scrapped

Covid rules: Cap on wedding guests scrapped in England

Pickup trucks pass each other on a flooded road in Biloxi, Mississippi

Eight children in youth van among 13 lives lost amid stormy weather in US
Actor and rapper Will Smith

Will Smith to release memoir later this year

A total of 1,008,472 jabs were booked over Friday and Saturday

Covid jab bookings in England top one million in two days

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

UEFA official on quarantine exemption for Euros: 'You cannot please everyone'

UEFA official on quarantine exemption for Euros: 'You cannot please everyone'
Matthew Wright in furious row with caller over Colin Pitchfork release

Matthew Wright in furious row with caller over Colin Pitchfork release
Football fans in London 'made a mockery' of national Covid effort, carer fumes

Football fans in London 'made a mockery' of national Covid effort, carer fumes
Terminally-ill caller devastated by Covid exemptions for VIPs at Euros

Terminally-ill caller devastated by Covid exemptions for VIPs at Euros
Covid exemptions for VIPs leaves UK on verge of 'class apartheid,' Maajid Nawaz fears

Covid exemptions for VIPs leaves UK on verge of 'class apartheid,' Maajid Nawaz fears
John Bolton: China is the 'existential threat of the 21st century'

John Bolton: 'China is the existential threat of the 21st century'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London