Exclusive

Sunak won't rule out letting Farage into Tory party, says sorry on housing and defends taking cash from 'racist donor'

19 June 2024, 11:10 | Updated: 19 June 2024, 11:23

Sunak refuses to rule out letting Nigel Farage into Tory party, says sorry on housing and defends taking cash from 'racist donor'
Sunak refuses to rule out letting Nigel Farage into Tory party, says sorry on housing and defends taking cash from 'racist donor'. Picture: LBC
Aggie Chambré

By Aggie Chambré

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has failed to rule out letting Nigel Farage into the Conservative party after the election, in an exclusive phone in with LBC’s Nick Ferrari.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Conservative leader was asked if his party would work with Reform UK and its leader, he replied: "I'm not focused on after the election. I'm focused on winning this election."

The question has split senior Conservatives during the campaign with former cabinet ministers Suella Braverman and Jacob Rees-Mogg saying he should be admitted, and Lord Cameron saying the Reform UK leader is "intent on destroying" the party.

During the tough grilling from listeners, Sunak also apologised for failing to abolish Section 21 so-called no-fault evictions despite promising to do so in their 2019 manifesto.

He said: "Unfortunately, we haven't been able to get absolutely everything done we wanted to get done in this parliament. As everyone will remember, we've had two years where we were dealing with Covid... I am sorry we couldn't get that done."

He also promised to abolish Section 21 evictions if the Conservatives win this election.

Elsewhere, he defended taking money from Conservative Party donor Frank Hester who was accused of saying MP Diane Abbott made him want to "hate all black women" and "should be shot".

Sunak said he would not hand back the money because the businessman is "genuinely contrite" and "that should be accepted".

"I do think that in life if you made a mistake and honestly apologised and learned from it, as a society if that is something we can come together on, (that) is important."

In an hour-long session answering questions from LBC listeners, the Conservative leader:

  • Insisted he was “energised” despite the polls
  • Said "of course" he will serve for a full parliament as Richmond and Northallerton's MP if the Tories lose the General Election
  • Brushed off Phones4U founder John Caudwell and Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe abandoning the Tories by saying they "can afford Labour's tax rises"
  • Claimed his daughters are looking forward to doing National Service
  • Refused to give his election campaign a mark out of 10

LBC's exclusive phone-in with Rishi Sunak

He welcomed the fall in inflation to 2%, saying it was "great news", but claimed it could rise again if Labour won the election.

"Great news this morning that inflation is back to normal at 2%.

"That's lower than Germany, France and America.”

“It’s been frustrating not to be able to find a resolution with your union and I very much hope that we can.”

Rishi Sunak says it's been "frustrating" not to reach a pay deal with junior doctors after being asked by junior doctor Olivia why there's been no progress:

He added: “We’ve found resolution with every other part of the NHS workforce. That’s really positive and I'm grateful to everyone for working with us in a constructive manner. The only part of the workforce we haven’t been able to do that with are the junior doctors and I very much hope if I’m reelected I can sit down again with your union and find a way through.”

But he warned that it would have to be done in a “fair and affordable” way.

Sunak said he will “not apologise” for being "very fortunate in life" after being asked by caller Sophie about being "richer than the King".

"I'm very fortunate in my life. I have been, I'm not going to apologise for that," he said.

Elsewhere, Sunak, whose move to resign from Mr Johnson's Cabinet was instrumental in the former premier's downfall, wished former prime minister Boris Johnson a happy birthday and said it has been "great having him support the Conservative Party".

Mr Johnson has been making promotional videos for a number of individual Tory candidates and writing letters of support, which Sunak has said are being "co-ordinated by the campaign".

Yesterday, Sunak said his return will “make a difference”.

When asked why he had not voted to extend same-sex marriage to Northern Ireland, he said he would have "happily and proudly supported same-sex marriage" if he had been an MP at the time of the vote.

Pressed by a caller on why he had not voted to extend same-sex marriage to Northern Ireland, he said: "I can't remember the circumstances of that vote. When it comes to Northern Ireland, there's obviously sometimes a constitutional question about Northern Ireland and Westminster voting on things that concern Northern Ireland."

The hour-long grilling came a day after a new poll predicted the party could be about to suffer their worst-ever defeat winning just 115 seats.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Comedian Victoria Vera Blyth was killed by her husband David Thomas Blyth

Chilling words of TV star killed by British husband in final interview before tragic murder-suicide

Breaking
Just Stop Oil protesters have targeted Stonehenge

Eco activists Just Stop Oil desecrate Stonehenge with orange spray in latest radical climate protest

Jay Slater's family have warned people about donating to fake pages

Sick fraudsters create fake GoFundMe page for Brit teenager missing in Tenerife

Breaking
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon

Jury dismissed in trial of fugitive aristocrat Constance Marten in baby manslaughter case

s

Sir Ian McKellen breaks silence after horror fall from stage in front of West End audience

John Swinney Launches The SNP's General Election Manifesto

SNP vows ‘major investment’ in the NHS as it launches manifesto - read key pledges

Rishi Sunak pledges tax cuts on LBC

Sunak pledges further tax cut after inflation drops to two per cent

Jay Slater had travelled to the Canary Islands for a music festival

Revealed: Panicked final phone call of missing Brit teenager Jay Slater who vanished in Tenerife

Justin Timberlake was arrested on a drink-drive charge in the Hamptons after a night out, police said.

Cop who arrested Justin Timberlake had ‘no idea who he was’ as star said ‘this is going to ruin the tour’

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak speaks exclusively to LBC

Rishi Sunak vows to serve as a backbencher for five years if Tories lose the election

Exclusive
Sir Jim Ratcliffe, billionaire co-owner of Manchester United, and Phones4U tycoon John Caudwell

'Only billionaires can afford Starmer's tax hikes' blasts Sunak

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak says Brits 'don't have to worry' about Tories cutting disability benefits if he wins election

Rishi Sunak says Brits 'don't have to worry' about Tories cutting disability benefits if he wins election

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak has said he is “excited” for his daughters to do national service

Sunak reveals his daughters are 'excited' to do National Service - certainly more than 'learning maths until 18'

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak said Frank Hester had "made a mistake and honestly apologised"

'He's learned from it': Rishi Sunak explains why he is refusing to hand back £15m Frank Hester donations

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak

Sunak insists 'the only poll that matters is July 4' as he defends dire polling for Tories ahead of election

Brits would prefer to have Keir Starmer as their GP over Rishi Sunak, a poll has found.

Dr Starmer will see you now! Polling shows sixty per cent of people would pick Keir ahead of Rishi as their GP

Latest News

See more Latest News

Inflation has fallen to its lowest level in three years

UK inflation rate falls to lowest level in three years hitting Bank of England target

Rishi Sunak on LBC.

General Election LIVE: Sunak says daughters 'excited' for national service, SNP launch manifesto
Boris Johnson will not return to the campaign trail

Boris Johnson will ‘no longer return to the campaign trail’ as former PM heads on summer holiday
UK cancer care is lagging behind the rest of Europe, a new study has found

UK cancer care ‘stuck in the noughties’ as new study shows European countries such as Sweden are ‘20 years ahead’
Rishi Sunak is following Sir Keir Starmer in taking questions from LBC listeners this morning

Starmer refuses to rule out council tax hike and reveals hopes for new Brexit deal - now it's your turn to quiz Sunak
Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer take your calls on LBC

Rishi Sunak follows Keir Starmer in taking listeners' calls as part of Global's biggest ever Election coverage
Justin Timberlake's mugshot has been released

Justin Timberlake mugshot released after singer arrested for 'driving while intoxicated' in wealthy Hamptons enclave
Former Conservative Party donor John Caudwell has said he is backing Labour to win the General Election.

Former Tory donor John Caudwell backs Labour in General Election

Sir Ian McKellen was taken to hospital after he fell from the stage during a West End performance

Sir Ian McKellen 'looking forward to returning to work' as he thanks NHS staff for help after falling off West End stage
British teen missing in Tenerife after desperately calling friends from 'the middle of nowhere' on night out

Desperate mum of British teen missing in Tenerife 'beside herself with worry' as she flies out to help with search

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William seen at a procession for the annual Garter Day service

William beams during Order of the Garter procession as royals join King and Queen at Windsor Castle
Prince William's children have sent him a Father's Day message

'We love you papa': George, Charlotte and Louis send Prince William Father's Day message in first social media post
William and Charles have shared Father's Day messages

Prince William sends touching Father's Day message to Charles with new photo, as King also shares childhood video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit