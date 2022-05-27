Sunak urges rich to give £400 to charity as he defends giving second-home owners payout

Rishi Sunak has urged wealthy individuals to donate their £400 energy rebate to charity. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Rishi Sunak has pledged to give his £400 energy rebate to charity as he defended his controversial decision to give even the richest households the payout.

The Chancellor, who has been slammed by some Tory MPs for "throwing red meat to socialists", said other rich individuals who do not need financial assistance from the Government should donate the £400 to charity.

Mr Sunak announced plans to give every household in Britain £400 off their energy bills to help ease the cost of living crisis on Thursday.

He doubled the planned £200 universal rebate to £400 and converted it from a loan to a grant as part of a £15bn package to help Britons weather the cost-of-living crisis.

He also revealed plans to introduce a temporary 25 per cent windfall tax on oil and gas companies in a major Tory U-turn to fund the grants.

Mr Sunak told the Commons he had considered an alternative of a targeted council tax rebate but it was felt this could see people who live in high-value homes but who still need financial support losing out.

He said if wealthy people can do without the Government handout then they should give it to charity - something he said he will be doing.

“So actually this being universal means that we avoid all of those problems and really do get help to everyone who needs it and you, like me, I am sure like me, you can also give that money to charity if you don’t need it," he told Sky News.

The Chancellor, whose wealth is listed as £730m, has been criticised for his decision to give every household the payout.

His universal rebate will go to millions of people who are not facing a financial squeeze - and second home owners will receive a double payment.

The cash is being paid via a reduction in energy bills over six months from October, meaning those who own more than one home will receive multiple payments - one for each property.

Labour has criticised the Chancellor's package and said it is "not right" that those who own a second or third home will get more than one payout.

"You can now get a situation where somebody who's incredibly wealthy gets £400 on three or four occasions because they own so many properties," Labour's Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said.

"This is only happening because this package has been rushed through because the Government has been resisting this."

Mr Sunak defended his decision, saying: "Second homes account for one or two per cent of the property stock."

Rishi Sunak has vowed to give his £400 payout to charity. Picture: Alamy

The Chancellor has been accused of being "out of touch" and failing to do enough to help struggling Brits, after he entered The Sunday Times Rich List with his wife for the first time.

Along with Akshata Murty, his wealth is listed as £730m and he reportedly owns four homes in the UK - meaning he could receive £1600 from his scheme.

Besides doubling the £200 loan and turning it into a grant and the U-turn on the windfall tax, a one-off grant of £650 will also be made to eight million households that are most vulnerable to the cost of living squeeze.

Pensioners will get a one time £300 payment and disabled people will get £150.

But the announcement, which has been welcomed broadly by economists, was met with fury from Tories who say the U-turn is "not the Conservative way", with one accusing him of "throwing red meat to socialists".

Speaking in the House of Commons, Tory MP Richard Drax lashed out saying: "Can I warn my right honourable friend that by throwing red meat to socialists, by raising taxes on businesses and telling them where to invest their money is not the conservative way of encouraging those who create prosperity and jobs to do just that.

"And does he agree with me that by setting this bar, we are in danger of aligning with socialists to raise it, which they would do with relish again and again and again?"

The Chancellor said the levy follows in the footsteps of previous Conservative governments - including Margaret Thatcher's - but IFS director Paul Johnson tweeted: "Big, expensive package from Rishi Sunak.

"Disappointing to hear the Chancellor again conclude by claiming to be cutting taxes. He emphatically is not. He is raising them, and to historically high levels.

"I think that is the right thing to do, but his tax plan is to raise taxes not, as he keeps saying, to cut them.

"In conjunction with tax rises already in place this is hugely redistributive – taking from high earners and giving to the poor.

"Promise to increase benefits and pensions by September inflation next April. Likely to be 10 per cent or more. As expected. Big cash increase in spending."