Sunak urges rich to give £400 to charity as he defends giving second-home owners payout

27 May 2022, 09:27 | Updated: 27 May 2022, 09:29

Rishi Sunak has urged wealthy individuals to donate their £400 energy rebate to charity.
Rishi Sunak has urged wealthy individuals to donate their £400 energy rebate to charity. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Rishi Sunak has pledged to give his £400 energy rebate to charity as he defended his controversial decision to give even the richest households the payout.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Chancellor, who has been slammed by some Tory MPs for "throwing red meat to socialists", said other rich individuals who do not need financial assistance from the Government should donate the £400 to charity.

Mr Sunak announced plans to give every household in Britain £400 off their energy bills to help ease the cost of living crisis on Thursday.

He doubled the planned £200 universal rebate to £400 and converted it from a loan to a grant as part of a £15bn package to help Britons weather the cost-of-living crisis.

He also revealed plans to introduce a temporary 25 per cent windfall tax on oil and gas companies in a major Tory U-turn to fund the grants.

Read more: Windfall tax on energy firms explained: How do I get Rishi Sunak's new £400 discount?

Read more: Sunak gives every household £400 off energy bills after windfall tax U-turn

Mr Sunak told the Commons he had considered an alternative of a targeted council tax rebate but it was felt this could see people who live in high-value homes but who still need financial support losing out.

He said if wealthy people can do without the Government handout then they should give it to charity - something he said he will be doing.

“So actually this being universal means that we avoid all of those problems and really do get help to everyone who needs it and you, like me, I am sure like me, you can also give that money to charity if you don’t need it," he told Sky News.

The Chancellor, whose wealth is listed as £730m, has been criticised for his decision to give every household the payout.

His universal rebate will go to millions of people who are not facing a financial squeeze - and second home owners will receive a double payment.

Read more: Former CBI chief: Rishi’s £400 for bills is the 'right thing' in a perfect economic storm

Read more: 'Relieved' energy boss hails Rishi Sunak's £15bn living cost package as a lifesaver

The cash is being paid via a reduction in energy bills over six months from October, meaning those who own more than one home will receive multiple payments - one for each property.

Labour has criticised the Chancellor's package and said it is "not right" that those who own a second or third home will get more than one payout.

"You can now get a situation where somebody who's incredibly wealthy gets £400 on three or four occasions because they own so many properties," Labour's Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said.

"This is only happening because this package has been rushed through because the Government has been resisting this."

Mr Sunak defended his decision, saying: "Second homes account for one or two per cent of the property stock."

Read more: Marr: Sunak threw the kitchen sink at the cost-of-living crisis but it comes at a cost

Rishi Sunak has vowed to give his £400 payout to charity.
Rishi Sunak has vowed to give his £400 payout to charity. Picture: Alamy

The Chancellor has been accused of being "out of touch" and failing to do enough to help struggling Brits, after he entered The Sunday Times Rich List with his wife for the first time.

Along with Akshata Murty, his wealth is listed as £730m and he reportedly owns four homes in the UK - meaning he could receive £1600 from his scheme.

Besides doubling the £200 loan and turning it into a grant and the U-turn on the windfall tax, a one-off grant of £650 will also be made to eight million households that are most vulnerable to the cost of living squeeze.

Pensioners will get a one time £300 payment and disabled people will get £150.

But the announcement, which has been welcomed broadly by economists, was met with fury from Tories who say the U-turn is "not the Conservative way", with one accusing him of "throwing red meat to socialists".

Speaking in the House of Commons, Tory MP Richard Drax lashed out saying: "Can I warn my right honourable friend that by throwing red meat to socialists, by raising taxes on businesses and telling them where to invest their money is not the conservative way of encouraging those who create prosperity and jobs to do just that.

"And does he agree with me that by setting this bar, we are in danger of aligning with socialists to raise it, which they would do with relish again and again and again?"

The Chancellor said the levy follows in the footsteps of previous Conservative governments - including Margaret Thatcher's - but IFS director Paul Johnson tweeted: "Big, expensive package from Rishi Sunak.

"Disappointing to hear the Chancellor again conclude by claiming to be cutting taxes. He emphatically is not. He is raising them, and to historically high levels.

"I think that is the right thing to do, but his tax plan is to raise taxes not, as he keeps saying, to cut them.

"In conjunction with tax rises already in place this is hugely redistributive – taking from high earners and giving to the poor.

"Promise to increase benefits and pensions by September inflation next April. Likely to be 10 per cent or more. As expected. Big cash increase in spending."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Grieving relatives pay tribute at a memorial for the victims

Police 'handcuffed and pepper-sprayed parents at Texas school shooting'

Sir Mike Rake spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

Former CBI chief: Rishi’s £400 for bills is the 'right thing' in a perfect economic storm

Joe and Irma Garcia were married for 24 years

Widower of teacher shot dead in Texas massacre dies ‘of broken heart’ days after shooting

Rishi Sunak's £15b giveaway will save lives, says energy boss

'Relieved' energy boss hails Rishi Sunak's £15bn living cost package as a lifesaver

Amber Heard tearfully told the courtroom how the claims from Johnny Depp have upended her life

'They threatened to microwave my baby': Amber Heard breaks down over social media abuse

Sweet footage from "behind the formality" has been released showing moments from the Queen's life

Queen reveals private footage from her younger years that show 'fun behind formality'

US-SCHOOL-CRIME-TEXAS

Emotional Meghan Markle lays flowers during surprise visit to Texas shooting memorial

Depeche Mode keyboardist and founder Andy Fletcher dies aged 60

Depeche Mode keyboardist and founder Andy Fletcher dies aged 60

The chief of the RMT Union warned LBC's Iain Dale not to 'throw rail workers pay at him'

RMT chief warns Iain Dale not to 'throw train drivers' pay at him'

Fears were raised over the windfall tax effect on inflation

Fears Sunak's windfall tax will make inflation even worse

Ray Liotta has died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic aged 67

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta dies aged 67 'while filming new movie in Dominican Republic'

Flowers have been laid at the scene of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Texas police face backlash for '90-minute delay' at school shooting where 19 children died

The BBC will axe Blue Peter channel CBBC from TV

CBBC to be axed from TV along with BBC Four as corporation looks to save money

Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault

Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men

Pontins has been accused of racially discriminating against gypsies.

Pontins faces watchdog probe into claims of ‘discrimination’ against travellers

Mourners watched on as Bobbi-Anne McLeod's coffin was brought to church

Hundreds of mourners pay respects to murdered teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod at funeral

Latest News

See more Latest News

A worker disinfecting a table in Pyongyang

Doubt cast on North Korea’s claim of just 69 coronavirus deaths
Relatives outside the blaze hospital

Senegal’s president calls for national mourning after 11 babies die in fire
Russian superyacht Amadea

US wins latest round of legal battle to seize oligarch’s yacht in Fiji
Messages are written on a cross honouring Irma Garcia, a teacher who was killed in this week's elementary school shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday

Grieving husband of teacher killed in Texas school rampage collapses and dies
In this April 24, 2019, photo, members of South Korean K-Pop group BTS arrive to attend The Fact Music Awards in Incheon, South Korea

K-pop sensation BTS to launch new show on Apple Music 1

Texas School Shooting

Texas massacre gunman ‘walked into school unimpeded’

Argentina Maradona

Flying museum honours Diego Maradona

US secretary of state Antony Blinken speaks at George Washington University

US to leverage bloc opposed to Russia’s war in Ukraine against China – Blinken
A memorial at the site where Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed

Al Jazeera reporter killed by Israeli forces, says Palestinian Authority
Children walk among buildings destroyed during fighting in Mariupol

Russia slams sanctions and seeks to blame West for food crisis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package
James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate
Iain Dale spoke out about Boris Johnson after the publication of Sue Gray's report

Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019
Andrew Marr branded Boris Johnson an "albino gorilla"

Marr: Boris is an albino gorilla next to timid little Tories who'd rather hide than face him
Cross Question 25/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 25/05 | Watch again

'Why did I bother sticking by the rules?': Chris Bryant tells of lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad
'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate
'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's Partygate report

'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's report
Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision

Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Westminster is in 'meltdown' over cost of living crisis and Partygate, says Andrew Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London