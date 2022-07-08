Sunak warns against 'fairytale' tax cuts as he launches bid to become PM

Rishi Sunak has launched his leadership campaign with the economy at the centre. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Rishi Sunak has warned people against expecting big tax cuts immediately as he launches his bid to become the UK's next Prime Minister.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former chancellor warned Tories not to be bought by "fairytale" promises of cutting taxes whilst maintaining high spending, as he put fiscal responsibility at the forefront of his campaign.

It is thought Mr Sunak believes the tax burden can only be reduced once the UK's public finances have improved.

Read more: Fury as Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' outside No10 is made minister

Read more: Rishi launches Tory leadership bid with swipe at Boris and pledge to rebuild economy

Mr Sunak officially launched his leadership campaign on Friday, three days after resigning as chancellor under outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In it he made a thinly-veiled dig at Mr Johnson, saying: "Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions."

The Richmond (Yorks) MP, whose campaign has already got the backing of MPs such as Oliver Dowden, Liam Fox and Mark Harper, promised he would "restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country" if he was the next Prime Minister.

He also said his values of "patriotism, fairness, hard work" were "non-negotiable".

The Tories are reportedly eyeing up a September deadline for the selection of a new Prime Minister amid fears the government is 'paralysed' by the current situation.

Mr Johnson has said he will remain in his post until a successor is elected, but also pledged not to make any major policy changes.

Read more: Elon Musk terminates $44b Twitter deal over 'lack of data about bot accounts'

Read more: 'Those who make the law can't break the law': Starmer cleared in Beergate probe

It has led to fears the government will be in a 'state of paralysis' over the coming months.

The Telegraph reports the 1922 Committee executive are drawing up plans to 'whittle down' the number of Tory candidates, therefore speeding up the process of selection with the aim of having a new Prime Minister in office by September 5.

Mr Sunak has warned against 'fairytale' tax cuts. Picture: Getty

So far four MPs have announced their intention to stand as next Prime Minister.

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the foreign affairs committee, declared he would enter in January and then repeated his position in the Telegraph on Friday.

He said he was putting together a "broad coalition" offering a "clean start".

Attorney general Suella Braverman has also said she would run, announcing her plans on ITV on Wednesday - before Mr Johnson stepped down.

Mr Johnson resigned on Thursday. Picture: Getty

And on Friday, hours after Mr Sunak launched his campaign, former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch announced her leadership bid in The Times.

She told the newspaper she would lower taxes alongside "tight spending" and that she wanted to run a "limited Government focused on the essentials".

Boris Johnson in the meantime has attempted to plug the gaps left by a flood of resignations on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

He caused fury on Friday night when he made Andrea Jenkyns an education minister - after video footage appeared to show her making a rude gesture to protesters outside Downing Street on Thursday.

Also on Mr Johnson's new list of appointees is Peter Bone, who has been made deputy leader of the House of Commons.

But he has received criticism after speaking out against gay marriage and, more recently, in favour of the anti-abortion movement in the US.