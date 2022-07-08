Sunak warns against 'fairytale' tax cuts as he launches bid to become PM

8 July 2022, 23:21

Rishi Sunak has launched his leadership campaign with the economy at the centre
Rishi Sunak has launched his leadership campaign with the economy at the centre. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Rishi Sunak has warned people against expecting big tax cuts immediately as he launches his bid to become the UK's next Prime Minister.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former chancellor warned Tories not to be bought by "fairytale" promises of cutting taxes whilst maintaining high spending, as he put fiscal responsibility at the forefront of his campaign.

It is thought Mr Sunak believes the tax burden can only be reduced once the UK's public finances have improved.

Read more: Fury as Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' outside No10 is made minister

Read more: Rishi launches Tory leadership bid with swipe at Boris and pledge to rebuild economy

Mr Sunak officially launched his leadership campaign on Friday, three days after resigning as chancellor under outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In it he made a thinly-veiled dig at Mr Johnson, saying: "Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions."

The Richmond (Yorks) MP, whose campaign has already got the backing of MPs such as Oliver Dowden, Liam Fox and Mark Harper, promised he would "restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country" if he was the next Prime Minister.

He also said his values of "patriotism, fairness, hard work" were "non-negotiable".

The Tories are reportedly eyeing up a September deadline for the selection of a new Prime Minister amid fears the government is 'paralysed' by the current situation.

Mr Johnson has said he will remain in his post until a successor is elected, but also pledged not to make any major policy changes.

Read more: Elon Musk terminates $44b Twitter deal over 'lack of data about bot accounts'

Read more: 'Those who make the law can't break the law': Starmer cleared in Beergate probe

It has led to fears the government will be in a 'state of paralysis' over the coming months.

The Telegraph reports the 1922 Committee executive are drawing up plans to 'whittle down' the number of Tory candidates, therefore speeding up the process of selection with the aim of having a new Prime Minister in office by September 5.

Mr Sunak has warned against 'fairytale' tax cuts
Mr Sunak has warned against 'fairytale' tax cuts. Picture: Getty

So far four MPs have announced their intention to stand as next Prime Minister.

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the foreign affairs committee, declared he would enter in January and then repeated his position in the Telegraph on Friday.

He said he was putting together a "broad coalition" offering a "clean start".

Attorney general Suella Braverman has also said she would run, announcing her plans on ITV on Wednesday - before Mr Johnson stepped down.

Mr Johnson resigned on Thursday
Mr Johnson resigned on Thursday. Picture: Getty

And on Friday, hours after Mr Sunak launched his campaign, former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch announced her leadership bid in The Times.

She told the newspaper she would lower taxes alongside "tight spending" and that she wanted to run a "limited Government focused on the essentials".

Boris Johnson in the meantime has attempted to plug the gaps left by a flood of resignations on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

He caused fury on Friday night when he made Andrea Jenkyns an education minister - after video footage appeared to show her making a rude gesture to protesters outside Downing Street on Thursday.

Also on Mr Johnson's new list of appointees is Peter Bone, who has been made deputy leader of the House of Commons.

But he has received criticism after speaking out against gay marriage and, more recently, in favour of the anti-abortion movement in the US.

The UK is facing a worsening cost of living crisis, but Mr Sunak has warned against tax cuts
The UK is facing a worsening cost of living crisis, but Mr Sunak has warned against tax cuts. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Elon Musk has terminated his $44b Twitter deal

Elon Musk terminates $44b Twitter deal over 'lack of data about bot accounts'

Andrea Jenkyns appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters on Thursday

Fury as Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' outside No10 is made minister

A dog on the roof of a house was mistaken for a very large pigeon

Alarmed neighbours call police after seeing 'large pigeon' - that turned out to be a dog

Kurtis Dilks (right) has been convicted of being part of a gang that broke into the home of former England footballer Ashley Cole

Robber convicted after gang 'threatened to cut off Ashley Cole's fingers with pliers'

Declan Donnelly (left) has shared his heartbreak over the death of his brother Dermott Donnelly, pictured here in 2015

'Heartbroken' Declan Donnelly says he is 'beyond devastated' after death of brother, 55

Cameron Norrie (left) was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final

Heartbreak for Britain's Cameron Norrie as he loses Wimbledon semi-final to Djokovic

Rishi Sunak has announced his intention to be the next Prime Minister - with the economy top of his list of priorities

Rishi launches Tory leadership bid with swipe at Boris and pledge to rebuild economy

Sir Mark Rowley has been named new commissioner of the Met

Sir Mark Rowley appointed new Met Police Commissioner

Boris Johnson said he would resign in a speech to the nation yesterday

Boris Johnson is going - so what happens now?

Julia James and her murderer Callum Wheeler

Sex predator who murdered PCSO Julia James as she walked her dog jailed for life

Sir Keir Starmer will not be fined over 'Beergate'

'Those who make the law can't break the law': Starmer cleared in Beergate probe

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been acquitted on fraud charges in the Swiss federal criminal court

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini not guilty following fraud trial in Switzerland

Shark spotted off the Welsh coast

Moment 12ft shark seen lurking in waist-deep water off Welsh beach

Boris Johnson changes plans and won't hold wedding bash at Chequers

Boris Johnson changes plans and won't hold wedding bash at Chequers

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot Twice

Assassin shoots dead former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe 'with homemade gun'

Holidaymakers who walk through the streets of Sorrento topless or in a bikini will face large fines

Bikini ban at Italy’s Sorrento resort could land holidaymakers with £425 fine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Education Sec says Boris should stay until new PM found

Education Sec: Boris should stay until new PM found as it is 'not in our constitution'
'Bloodbath' Tory leadership race begins

'Hounds of hell unleashed' as 'bloodbath' Tory leadership race begins
Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot Twice

Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe fights for life after being shot in 'chest and neck'
The UK is set to be hit with its second heatwave of the year

UK set to sizzle in week-long scorcher as second heatwave hits Britain
'Daredevil' human cannonball seriously injured after missing safety net during circus stunt

'Daredevil' human cannonball seriously injured after missing safety net during circus stunt
Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights
Rafael Nadal has pulled out of Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal 'very sad' as he withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury
The mother of Baby P has reportedly been freed from prison

Baby P's mum Tracey Connelly freed from prison after 13 years
Four prominent MPs are believed to have so confirmed they will not run.

Raab, Gove and Hancock rule themselves out as Tory race for No10 begins
MPs have slammed Boris Johnson

MPs launch scathing attack on Boris for lack of remorse in 'strange' resignation speech

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's 'explosive' Beergate reaction

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's explosive Beergate reaction
James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans shoulder to cry on

James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans a shoulder to cry on
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/07 | Watch again

Matt Hancock: 'Threat' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Matt Hancock: 'Risk' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted
Andrew Marr discusses the PM's speech

Andrew Marr: Boris is the ghost of a PM with a ghost of a government
Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM
'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson

'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson
Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states

Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/07 | Watch again

Tory MP: Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'

Andrew Bridgen MP says Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London