Sunak: Young people will benefit from returning to the office

3 August 2021, 10:20

Sunak said he benefitted from being in the office early in his career
Sunak said he benefitted from being in the office early in his career. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Young people can get a boost to their careers by being back in the office, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said.

The Government is no longer asking people to go work from home after the 'Freedom Day' unlocking on July 19.

Instead, guidance says it "expects and recommends a gradual return over the summer".

Speaking to LinkedIn News, Mr Sunak said: "I have spoken previously about young people in particular benefiting from being in offices.

"It was really beneficial to me when I was starting out in my career."

Read more: 'It's safe to go back to the office,' minister tells LBC after Rishi comments

Read more: UK 'unlikely' to ever return to Covid-19 lockdown, professor suggests

He said he had visited Scotland last week and spoke to young people in the financial services sector.

"I was telling them the mentors that I found when I first started my job I still talk to and they have been helpful to me all through my career even after we have gone in different ways," he said.

"I doubt I would have had those strong relationships if I was doing my summer internship or my first bit of my career over Teams and Zoom.

"And that's why I think for young people in particular being able to physically be in an office is valuable."

He added that the decision about return to work has been left up to businesses.

Speaking to LBC on Tuesday, Gillian Keegan, the apprenticeships minister, said: "We've urged businesses to use the summer to be cautious and to start to ramp up those people who will go back to the office.

"Businesses will decide, we're not telling them what to do, between flexible working and how many people go back to the office."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Turkey Wildfires

Turkish president faces mounting criticism over deadly wildfires
Amman carried out his attack in February 2020

Streatham attacker signalled he wanted to 'kill the Queen' before prison release
Virus Outbreak China County Testing

China orders mass testing in Wuhan as Covid-19 outbreak spreads
Resorts have been engulfed with flames

Fires engulf Mediterranean resorts as Greece sees worst heatwave for 30 years
Vitaly Shishov

Belarusian activist found dead in Ukrainian capital

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya

Belarus sprinter says she would have faced punishment at home

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

It's reported Boris Johnson's rejected the idea of an amber travel watchlist being brought in this week.

James O'Brien's epic take on Boris Johnson's traffic light travel rules
The minister confirmed there were no plans for vaccine passports in pubs

Vaccine passports will not be required for pubs, minister tells LBC
Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan was speaking to LBC

'It's safe to go back to the office,' minister tells LBC after Rishi comments
'Ben Stokes is not a failure, nor is he excusing failure'

'Ben Stokes is not a failure, nor is he excusing failure'

Mark Foster praises Adam Peaty for 'opening up' about mental health

Mark Foster praises Adam Peaty for 'opening up' about mental health
Miscarriages stigmatised by 12-week pregnancy secrecy, says charity chief

Miscarriages stigmatised by 12-week pregnancy secrecy, says charity chief

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London