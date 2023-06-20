Watch moment sunbed hogger sprints to lay down towels at Canary Islands resort

20 June 2023, 01:41

This is the moment a sunbed hogger sprints to lay down towels at a Canary Islands resort.
By Emma Soteriou

A sunbed hogger has been caught sprinting around a pool to lay down towels at a Canary Islands resort.

The daily dashes - dubbed the 'sunbed wars' - went on for four days, with footage shared by a TikToker staying at the Paradise Park Hotel, in Los Cristianos, Canary Islands, Spain.

Clips showed a large decked terrace, with a crowd of people seen rushing past the pool to secure their places on the best sunbeds at the hotel.

One man in a black top and shorts made the hilarious mad dash ahead of everyone else to save five seats on the first row of loungers facing the pool.

He was later seen again in a yellow basketball shirt as he took a sneaky shortcut around a row of loungers on the side to save his spots.

The videos have attracted thousands of views and comments, with people in hysterics at the competitive holidaymakers.

One person commented: "That man was sent down by his wife & he was not making her mad."

Someone else added: "My dad got up at 3am to do that hahah."

But others were quick to criticise the move in the comments, with one TikTok user saying: "Employees should put markers on towels and if unused for too long remove."

Another person said: "If a towel hasn’t been touched in an hour I’m moving it and it’s my chair now."

A third person said: "I ignore towels. You’re not there, it’s my chair now."

