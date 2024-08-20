Superyacht captain breaks silence as search resumes for six people still missing after vessel sank during storm

20 August 2024, 09:41 | Updated: 20 August 2024, 11:14

Italian emergency services as search efforts resume
Italian emergency services as search efforts resume. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The captain of the superyacht that sunk off the coast of Sicily has broken his silence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The luxury yacht Bayesian was hit by a tornado yesterday at about 5am local time.

The ship's captain James Calfield, 51, has now spoken out from hospital - where he revealed he had no idea the tornado was coming towards the ship.

"We didn't see it coming," he told Italian news outlet La Repubblica.

British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah are among those missing.

Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy , and Clifford Chance lawye Chris Morvillo are also missing.

'The missing six': Search resumes for British tech tycoon and daughter, 18, after superyacht sinks off Sicilian coast

Morgan Stanley International chairman Jonathan Bloomer among missing after superyacht was hit by tornado and sank

The yacht disappeared and so far one body has been recovered, the ship's cook
The yacht disappeared and so far one body has been recovered, the ship's cook. Picture: Alamy

A total of six tourists are missing after the yacht, named Bayesian, was battered during intense storms off the coast of Palermo in the early hours of Monday.

Four of the missing passengers are British and two are American.

Morgan Stanley International Bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer and Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo were among those missing.

15 people were rescued
15 people were rescued. Picture: Getty

Mr Lynch, who founded software giant Autonomy in 1996, was cleared in June of conducting a massive fraud relating to an 11 billion US dollar (£8.64 billion) sale to US company Hewlett Packard.

His co-defendant, Stephen Chamberlain, died after being hit by a car while out running in Cambridgeshire on Saturday.

The British-flagged Bayesian is resting on the seabed at a depth of 50 metres.

Divers loaded a rescue dinghy at the port of Porticello, near Palermo, as the search resumed on Tuesday morning.

Italy's fire brigade Vigili del Fuoco said inspections of the wreck on Monday were "unsuccessful" due to furniture obstructing passages.

Search efforts are still ongoing after the superyacht sank off Sicily
Search efforts are still ongoing after the superyacht sank off Sicily. Picture: Alamy

The ship was moored around half-a-mile off the coast of Porticello when it sank at about 5am local time on Monday as the area was hit by a storm.

Civil protection officials believe the yacht was struck by a tornado over the water, known as a waterspout.

Fifteen of the 22 passengers and crew onboard - including Mr Lynch's wife, Angela Bacares - were rescued after escaping onto a lifeboat.

One body, reportedly belonging to the ship's chef, was recovered at the scene.

Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter are both missing
Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter are both missing. Picture: Alamy

The Financial Times reported that Mr Bloomer appeared at trial as a defence witness for Mr Lynch, while media reports suggest the pair are close friends.

Mr Bloomer is also chairman of insurance provider Hiscox. The Daily Mail reports his wife is also unaccounted for.

Ayla Reynold, a New Zealand national working at Clifford Chance, survived the ordeal. Her father Lin Ronald confirmed to the Telegraph she had been invited aboard as a thanks for assistance in Mr Lynch's recent court case.

"I have texted my daughter and she hasn't given me any updates about missing personnel or saved personnel. She has only said that there are deaths and she and her partner are alive," he said.

"Ayla is a lawyer who is part of the legal team that were invited to go sailing as a result of the success in the recent United States court case."

Sicily's civil protection agency told the BBC that 18-year-old Hannah Lynch was among those missing with her father, along with the yacht's chef.

The yacht was carrying 10 crew members and 12 passengers.

The daily Il Giornale di Sicilia newspaper reported that the vessel had mostly British passengers on board, but also people from New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland and British-French citizens.

One of the survivors, British tourist Charlotte Emsley, told la Repubblica she held her one-year-old daughter, Sofia, to stop her from drowning.

She said: "I held her afloat with all my strength, my arms stretched upwards to keep her from drowning.

"It was all dark. In the water I couldn't keep my eyes open. I screamed for help but all I could hear around me was the screams of others."

Charlotte and Sofia were treated in hospital, as was Sofia's father, James Emsley.

Karsten Borner, captain of a nearby boat, told journalists those missing included the Bayesian's owner and a child, news agency Reuters reported.

He said his crew took on board some survivors who were on a life raft, including three who were seriously injured.

He added: "I think they are inside, all the missing people."

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said on Monday: "We are in contact with the local authorities following an incident in Sicily, and stand ready to provide consular support to British nationals affected."

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch said four of its inspectors were being deployed to Palermo.

A basic assessment of the scene would be made by the team, with no investigation launched at this stage, the PA news agency understands.

Bayesian completed a number of sailings in recent days, calling at various ports in Sicily, according to ship-tracking website VesselFinder.

The superyacht could accommodate up to 12 guests in six suites, and was listed for rent for up to 195,000 euros (£166,000) a week.

She was built in 2008 by Italian company Perini Navi.

Her registered owner is listed as Revtom Ltd, which is based on the Isle of Man.

Gary Lincenberg, Mr Chamberlain's lawyer, said in a statement provided to PA: "Our dear client and friend Steve Chamberlain was fatally struck by a car on Saturday while out running.

"He was a courageous man with unparalleled integrity. We deeply miss him.

"Steve fought successfully to clear his good name at trial earlier this year, and his good name now lives on through his wonderful family."

The yacht disappeared and so far one body has been recovered, the ship's cook.

