Supermarket bosses from Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons to be grilled by MPs over high prices

27 June 2023, 08:15

Supermarket chiefs will be grilled by MPs
Supermarket chiefs will be grilled by MPs. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Supermarket chiefs will be grilled by MPs today over why food prices are still rising despite a fall in some wholesale costs.

Executives from Tesco, Sainsbury’s Asda and Morrisons will face the panel of MPs who are looking at the rise in the cost of a weekly shop.

Food inflation reached 14.6% in June, the British Retail Consortium said - down from 15.4%% in the year to May.

The British Retail Consortium is hopeful that food inflation should drop down to single digits later in the year.

Soaring food prices are having a detrimental impact on the mental health of shoppers and families, according to a study by consumer group Which?.

Read more: 'Heat dome' on the way to UK with Brits set to be blasted by 40C 'in weeks'

Read more: Russia claims to have intercepted British fighter jets over Black Sea amid rising tensions in Moscow

The increased price of everyday groceries has worsened the mental health of a quarter (25%) of people, the survey suggests.

Some 23% say that rising food prices has hindered their ability to eat a healthy diet, while 22% said they had lost sleep over food costs, and one in five said their physical health had deteriorated.

Three in 10 women (30%) said their mental health had worsened as a result of soaring food prices.

A third of people aged 35 to 54 - those most likely to be parents of young families - said food costs had had a negative impact on their mental health.

They were more likely to be negatively affected than those aged 18 to 35 (27%) and over 55 (18%).

The findings come as MPs prepare to question senior figures from Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Tesco and Asda on food and fuel price inflation and whether consumers will soon see price falls.

Recent Which? research found that the cost of everyday family meals like pasta bake, fish fingers and chips and spaghetti bolognese had increased by up to 27% over the last 12 months, with some essential ingredients doubling during this time.

The Bank of England suggested last week that some retailers are jacking up prices or failing to pass on lower costs to consumers as a way of increasing their profit margins at a time of stubborn inflation.

Official figures last week showed that food inflation slowed from 19.1% in April to 18.4% in May after hitting a 45-year high in March.

One mother of two from Merseyside told Which? that her mental health had suffered because the price of baby formula had increased.

She told Which?: "My baby has reflux and yet we can't afford to buy the anti-reflux baby milk. It's gone up from £11.50 in 2021 to £14. If your body doesn't produce milk, it isn't a choice - you shouldn't have to pay a premium for something which is a necessity. Thinking about it brings me to tears.

"I didn't have babies until I was as financially stable. We should be doing well but instead we are looking at an uncertain future. We have worked very hard for what we have and I feel so angry that we and other families are not being looked after - our best interests are not being looked after. That all builds and builds and I feel like a pressure cooker waiting to explode."

Which? head of food policy Sue Davies said: "Which? research shows how the sustained stress and worry caused by rising food prices is now having a detrimental impact on people's mental and physical health.

"Women and young parents are among the worst affected and some people struggling to feed their children are asking themselves how much more of this they can take.

"Now is the time to act. The government must urgently get supermarkets to commit to stocking essential budget ranges in all their stores, particularly in areas where people are most in need, as well as make pricing much clearer so shoppers can compare prices and find the best value products."

Opinium surveyed 2,000 UK adults between May 19-23.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cleaner destroys 25 years of research by turning off lab fridge after it began making 'annoying' beeping noise

Cleaner destroys 25 years of 'groundbreaking' research by turning off laboratory fridge making 'annoying' noise

The worker died after being 'ingested' into the engine of a Delta flight (file image)

Death of airport worker who was ‘ingested’ into plane engine ruled suicide, says US medical examiner

Artificial noise will be added to the vehicles in order to alert road-users to their presence

E-scooters with artificial noise to alert pedestrians to be rolled out for the first time

Nicola Bulley died by drowning, an inquest heard yesterday

Nicola Bulley's final hours: How mum-of-two's school run and morning dog walk ended in her death

Election 2024 Trump DeSantis

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis look to woo New Hampshire voters

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students (Ted S Warren/AP)

Prosecution seeking death penalty for suspect in Idaho student deaths

Thousands of village halls across Britain face possible closure if they are forced to comply with new anti-­terrorism ­legislation to improve security in ­public places following the ­Manchester Arena bombing

Anti-terror rules could be 'final nail in the coffin' for thousands of village halls

The long-awaited report came to a damning conclusion on the state of English cricket

Racism and sexism 'widespread' in English cricket, long-awaited report finds

Daniel Korski has 'strongly denied' the accusations

Tory mayoral hopeful Daniel Korski accused of 'groping woman' in Downing Street 10 years ago

Trump Hush Money

Judge to decide if Trump’s New York criminal case should move to federal court

Biden

US cautious on Russian rebellion to avoid creating an opening for Putin

A 'heat dome' is on the way to the UK

'Heat dome' on the way to UK with Brits set to be blasted by 40C 'in weeks'

The Russian president said "the overwhelming majority" of Wagner troops remain patriots of Russia.

Under fire Putin hits back at Wagner rebels who wanted Russia to ‘drown in blood’ and see own soldiers 'kill each other'

Doreen Lawrence reacted to the news that a sixth suspect had emerged in the case of the racist murder of her son.

Baroness Lawrence calls for ‘serious sanctions’ against Met officers who failed to investigate suspect in son's murder

Nicola Bulley's partner's heartbreaking words after learning her dog and phone had been found.

‘She’s struggling’: Nicola Bulley’s partner’s heartbreaking first words as he learned her dog and phone had been found

Bradley Fighting Vehicle

US to announce £393m in weapons and military aid for Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin condemns ‘traitors’ for playing into hands of Russia’s enemies

The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed three jets were in the area.

Russia claims to have intercepted British fighter jets over Black Sea amid rising tensions in Moscow
Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin thanks Russia for ‘unity’ after aborted rebellion

The Russian president said "the overwhelming majority" of Wagner troops remain patriots of Russia.

Putin vows to bring Wagner ‘mutiny’ to ‘justice’ as he claims rebels wanted Russian 'society to drown in blood'
The economic impact assessment was published today.

Relocating migrants to Rwanda could cost taxpayer almost £170,000 per person, Home Office report reveals
Muslim pilgrims

Two million expected as Hajj pilgrimage starts in Saudi Arabia

Colorado Springs memorial

Families condemn ‘monster’ who admitted murdering five in LGBT+ club shooting

Gracie Warren claims to have been targeted on Saturday while attending the Worried About Henry gig which took place at the Dreamland amusement park in Margate, Kent.

Teenage girl 'drugged' at seaside gig suffers multiple seizures after being stabbed with needle
Yevgeny Popov has warned that 'no one is safe from Russian justice'

'No one is safe from Russian justice': Putin ally's warning as Wagner boss Prigozhin flees to Belarus after mutiny
Severe Weather Indiana

Tornado and strong winds kill three and knock out power in multiple US states

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year

Sarah Ferguson thanks supporters for their ‘kindness’ after breast cancer diagnosis

William has launched his campaign to tackle homelessness

Prince William launches five-year campaign to end homelessness in the UK

Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer after routine check and leaves hospital after successful operation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and Caller Louis on interest rates

Shelagh Fogarty caller condemns government and banks of 'daylight robbery' following interest rate rises
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: What's going on in Russia is potentially 'world changing', but we in the West are pretty much in the dark
Vladimir Putin's back is against the wall, Megan Gittoes says

Putin's back is against the wall after failed Wagner mutiny - how he might respond is of enormous concern
James and Caller Colette

Furious James O'Brien caller suggests Prince William sells his assets to 'end homelessness'
Caller and David Lammy get emotional about Windrush.

’They had on their Sunday best’: David Lammy is overcome with emotion as caller reflects on her family’s Windrush journey
Ex-prison governor warns of prison service 'ticking time bomb'.

'Ticking time bomb': Expert explains the scale of the staff retention problem facing British prisons
Natasha devon

Right-wing media are spouting ‘recycled homophobia’ says Natasha Devon

ALICIA AND MATT

Alicia Kearns and Matt Frei dig deep into the Wagner mutiny in Russia

Sangita Myska

'We must rise above racist onslaught' Windrush generation endured says CEO of the West India Committee
'Selfish and irresponsible': LBC caller condemns the junior doctors' strikes

'Selfish and irresponsible': LBC caller condemns the junior doctors' strikes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit