Supermarkets impose limits on peppers as stocks run low - sparking fresh veg shortage fears

Some supermarkets have been forced to limit purchases of peppers. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Some UK supermarkets have started limiting purchases of peppers as stocks run low.

Morrisons has introduced a two-item limit and Waitrose stores also ran out of the vegetable.

It is believed to be partly due to poor weather in Spain.

Waitrose also ran out the vegetables.

Read more: Emmerdale and Byker Grove star Dale Meeks dies aged 47 as Ant and Dec lead tributes to 'loveliest of guys'

Read more: Mo Farah bows out as London Marathon record smashed by Kenyan athlete Kelvin Kiptum

Farmers warned back in November that they would be in short supply as retailers were not paying enough to grow them.

A retail source told The Sun: “Spain is key for supplying British retailers in winter and almost every UK retailer will source peppers from there.

"They need warmth and light to develop - green into yellow then into red.”

UK production has also dropped with only 40 of 80 farms in the Lea Valley growing the veg as they make a loss on them.