Check your fridge: Supermarkets urgently recall chicken products over salmonella fears

12 May 2022, 13:21

Chicken products are being pulled from the supermarket shelves across the UK
Chicken products are being pulled from the supermarket shelves across the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Chicken products are being pulled from supermarket shelves across the UK following a salmonella scare at a poultry factory in Hull.

Tesco, M&S, Waitrose and Sainsbury's have all withdrawn products such as sandwiches and salads from the shelves alongside popular food chains Costa, Pret and Leon.

The mass recall comes as Cranswick food processing plant in East Yorkshire detected salmonella during a "routine internal inspection".

The Food Standards Agency has now advised people to not consume the products with the use by dates of May 11, 12 and 13 after fears they may have been contaminated.

It is not yet clear if anyone has been made ill by the bug, which kicks in between six hours to six days after infection. 

Symptoms include diarrhoea, fever, and stomach cramps and in severe cases can cause hospitalisation with around 50 people dying each year in the UK from contracting the illness.

Tesco, M&S, Waitrose and Sainsbury's have all withdrawn products such as sandwiches and salads
Tesco, M&S, Waitrose and Sainsbury's have all withdrawn products such as sandwiches and salads. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for Cranswick said: "As a precautionary measure, we have asked our customers to remove any of their products containing our ready to eat chicken produced during the affected period.

"We are working closely with the Foods Standards Agency and will collaborate with their experts to resolve the matter."

Their factory "will remain closed until the investigations are complete".

The Food Standards Agency has now advised people to not consume the products
The Food Standards Agency has now advised people to not consume the products. Picture: Alamy

What products have been recalled?

Costa

  • British Chicken Fajita Wrap
  • British Roast Chicken & Bacon Classic Toastie
  • Chicken & Chorizo Stonebaked Panini

Waitrose

  • Roast Chicken Salad with Salad Cream Sandwich
  • Roast Chicken & Stuffing Sandwich
  • Roast Chicken & Sweetcorn Sandwich
  • Essential Chicken Mayo Sandwich
  • Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap
  • Sweet Chilli Chicken with Coconut & Coriander Pickle Wrap
  • Deep Filled Roast Chicken & Stuffing Sandwich
  • Roast Chicken & Bacon Sandwich
  • Deep Filled Roast Chicken & Bacon Sandwich
  • Entertaining Meat Roulade Wrap Selection

M&S

  • Coronation Chicken Deli Filler14 piece classic sandwich platter
  • Classic mini roll selection
  • Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap
  • Made Without Wheat Gluten Free Chicken & Bacon Sandwich
  • Roast Chicken & Bacon Sandwich
  • Roast Chicken & Salad Sandwich
  • Chicken & Bacon Layered Salad
  • Chargrilled Chicken Caesar Salad
  • Chicken Honey Mustard Pasta Salad
  • Café Gluten Free Chicken Salad Sandwich
  • Café Classic Sandwich Selection

Pret A Manger

  • Chicken Caesar baguette
  • Sriracha Chicken Salad Wrap

Aldi

  • Eat + Go Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap
  • Eat + Go Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap Triple

Tesco

  • Tesco chicken breast slices 180g and 360g
  • Tesco chicken breast slices 180g (Express)
  • Tesco Tikka chicken breast thins 180g
  • Tesco coronation chicken pieces 180g
  • Tesco Tandoori chicken pieces 180g
  • Tesco garlic and herb chicken breast mini fillets 170g
  • Tesco fajita chicken breast mini fillets 170g
  • Tesco flame grilled chicken breast mini fillets 170g
  • Tesco sliced chicken breast with sage & onion 180g
  • Tesco Piri Piri chicken breast mini filets 170g
  • Tesco BBQ chicken breast pieces 180g
  • Tesco Piri Piri chicken breast pieces 180g
  • Tesco flame grilled chicken thins 180g

Sainsbury's

  • Chicken, Bacon & Caesar Wrap
  • Chicken Fajita Triple Wrap
  • Spring on the Lemon Chicken Sandwich
  • TTD Greek Chicken & Tzatziki Premium Wrap
  • Chicken and Bacon Sub Roll
  • Cafe Chicken & Bacon Topped Toastie
  • Jerk Chicken Wrap
  • Chicken & Sweetcorn Sandwich
  • Chicken with Pork, Sage & Onion Stuffing Sandwich
  • Chicken & Bacon Sandwich
  • Chicken Salad Sandwich
  • Chicken Triple Sandwich
  • Coronation Chicken Sandwich
  • Thai Red Chicken Sandwich
  • Classic Triple Sandwich
  • Gluten Free Chicken Caesar Wrap
  • Chargrilled chicken slices 160g
  • Chargrilled chicken slices 300g
  • Firecracker chicken slices 160g  
  • Garlic & Herb Chicken Breast Slices 180g
  • Kansas City BBQ Wings 486g
  • Flamegrilled Chicken Grills 180g
  • Sage & Onion Chicken Breast Slice 180g
  • Chargrilled Salt & Chilli Thigh Fillets 150g
  • Grilled Tandoori Chicken Thigh Fillets 150g
  • Piri Piri Chicken Mini Fillets 170g
  • Mexican Chicken Mini Fillets 170g
  • Flamegrilled Chicken Mini Fillets 170g
  • Cajun Chicken Grills 180g  
  • Classic Sandwich Platter
  • Meat Sandwich Platter
  • Gluten Free Sandwich Platter
  • Wrap Platter

