Check your fridge: Supermarkets urgently recall chicken products over salmonella fears

Chicken products are being pulled from the supermarket shelves across the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Chicken products are being pulled from supermarket shelves across the UK following a salmonella scare at a poultry factory in Hull.

Tesco, M&S, Waitrose and Sainsbury's have all withdrawn products such as sandwiches and salads from the shelves alongside popular food chains Costa, Pret and Leon.

The mass recall comes as Cranswick food processing plant in East Yorkshire detected salmonella during a "routine internal inspection".

The Food Standards Agency has now advised people to not consume the products with the use by dates of May 11, 12 and 13 after fears they may have been contaminated.

It is not yet clear if anyone has been made ill by the bug, which kicks in between six hours to six days after infection.

Symptoms include diarrhoea, fever, and stomach cramps and in severe cases can cause hospitalisation with around 50 people dying each year in the UK from contracting the illness.

Tesco, M&S, Waitrose and Sainsbury's have all withdrawn products such as sandwiches and salads. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for Cranswick said: "As a precautionary measure, we have asked our customers to remove any of their products containing our ready to eat chicken produced during the affected period.

"We are working closely with the Foods Standards Agency and will collaborate with their experts to resolve the matter."

Their factory "will remain closed until the investigations are complete".

The Food Standards Agency has now advised people to not consume the products. Picture: Alamy

What products have been recalled?

Costa

British Chicken Fajita Wrap

British Roast Chicken & Bacon Classic Toastie

Chicken & Chorizo Stonebaked Panini

Waitrose

Roast Chicken Salad with Salad Cream Sandwich

Roast Chicken & Stuffing Sandwich

Roast Chicken & Sweetcorn Sandwich

Essential Chicken Mayo Sandwich

Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap

Sweet Chilli Chicken with Coconut & Coriander Pickle Wrap

Deep Filled Roast Chicken & Stuffing Sandwich

Roast Chicken & Bacon Sandwich

Deep Filled Roast Chicken & Bacon Sandwich

Entertaining Meat Roulade Wrap Selection

M&S

Coronation Chicken Deli Filler14 piece classic sandwich platter

Classic mini roll selection

Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap

Made Without Wheat Gluten Free Chicken & Bacon Sandwich

Roast Chicken & Bacon Sandwich

Roast Chicken & Salad Sandwich

Chicken & Bacon Layered Salad

Chargrilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Honey Mustard Pasta Salad

Café Gluten Free Chicken Salad Sandwich

Café Classic Sandwich Selection

Pret A Manger

Chicken Caesar baguette

Sriracha Chicken Salad Wrap

Aldi

Eat + Go Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap

Eat + Go Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap Triple

Tesco

Tesco chicken breast slices 180g and 360g

Tesco chicken breast slices 180g (Express)

Tesco Tikka chicken breast thins 180g

Tesco coronation chicken pieces 180g

Tesco Tandoori chicken pieces 180g

Tesco garlic and herb chicken breast mini fillets 170g

Tesco fajita chicken breast mini fillets 170g

Tesco flame grilled chicken breast mini fillets 170g

Tesco sliced chicken breast with sage & onion 180g

Tesco Piri Piri chicken breast mini filets 170g

Tesco BBQ chicken breast pieces 180g

Tesco Piri Piri chicken breast pieces 180g

Tesco flame grilled chicken thins 180g

Sainsbury's