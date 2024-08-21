Superyacht captain recovers in hospital as divers smash their way into wreckage in search for missing passengers

21 August 2024, 12:38 | Updated: 21 August 2024, 12:40

The captain of the superyacht that sunk off the coast of Sicily has been pictured for the first time
The captain of the superyacht that sunk off the coast of Sicily has been pictured for the first time. Picture: Facebook/Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The captain of the superyacht that sunk off the coast of Italy is recovering in hospital as the search continues for missing passengers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Captain James Cutfield, 51, is a "well-respected" sailor and has worked on boats since he was a teen, his brother said.

Mr Cutfield was in charge of the luxury yacht Bayesian when it sunk off the coast in Italy on Monday.

One person - named as chef Recaldo Thomas - has been confirmed to have died in the incident while six others are still missing.

Hopes are fading for the missing passengers as rescuers fear they are trapped inside the yacht.

Divers have been smashing their way into the wreckage in a bid to find them.

It comes after Mr Cutfield, who is currently in hospital, spoke for the first time earlier in the week, telling local media of the abrupt nature of a water spout that caused the ship to sink.

“We just didn’t see it coming,” he said.

His brother, Mark, has since spoken out, saying he is a “very good sailor” and “very well-respected” in the Mediterranean.

Speaking to the NZ Herald, he confirmed that Mr Cutfield is still in hospital but not suffering from injuries “too dramatic”.

“He’s safe, he’s okay,” he said.

Mr Cutfield has been captaining luxury yachts for eight years and has worked in the industry for three decades.

Read more: Missing passengers on superyacht are 'probably dead' after being trapped inside ship as it sank, coastguard says

Super-yacht tragedy: Who is still missing and who has been rescued? What is known so far

James Cutfield
James Cutfield. Picture: Facebook

Meanwhile, Italian prosecutors have opened an investigation into the disaster, seeking to establish why the boat sank and if any of the crew are criminally liable.

One expert at the scene in Sicily told reporters an early focus would be on whether the access hatches into the vessel were closed before the storm struck.

Sam Jefferson, editor of the magazine Sailing Today, said: “I would have said that the boat got hit very hard by the wind, it was pinned over on its side.

A rapid inflatable emergency lifeboat in Porticello Harbour on the Sicilian coast
A rapid inflatable emergency lifeboat in Porticello Harbour on the Sicilian coast. Picture: Alamy

“I imagine all the doors were open because it was hot, so there were enough hatches and doors open that it filled with water very quickly and sank like that.

“The reason it got pinned over so hard was because the mast is huge.”

The Italian Coastguard has not ruled out the possibility that those missing, including technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, may still be alive, with experts speculating air pockets could have formed as the yacht sank.

Among those missing are also Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer; his wife, Judy Bloomer; Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo; and his wife, Neda Morvillo.

Italian emergency services prepare to head toward the area off the Sicilian coast where the search continues
Italian emergency services prepare to head toward the area off the Sicilian coast where the search continues. Picture: Alamy

Jeremy Bloomer, Jonathan Bloomer's twin brother, told the BBC: "It's a slow process and it will take time. So there might be air pockets, but we don't know. It's still wait and see, so fingers crossed".

The body recovered at the scene of the sinking on Monday was that of Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working on the Bayesian superyacht, the Italian Coastguard told Sky News.

Gareth Williams, a friend of the chef, told the BBC: "I can talk for everyone that knew him when I say he was a well-loved, kind human being with a calm spirit."

CCTV footage shows weather in Porticello on morning luxury yacht sank

Another friend, Eli Fuller, told the outlet Mr Thomas was "friends with everybody", "always positive" and "sought after" in his profession.

Bayesian was moored around half a mile off the coast of Porticello when it sank at around 5am local time on Monday as the area was hit by a storm.

Vincenzo Zagarola of the Italian Coastguard said the six missing tourists were feared dead.

Asked about the likelihood of them being alive, he said: "Never say never, but reasonably the answer should be not."

He told the PA news agency: "We think they are still inside the boat, that is our very hard idea.

"Our search and rescue activity by sea and air has gone on for around 36 hours.

"Of course, we do not exclude that they are not inside the boat, but we know the boat sank quickly.

"We suppose that the six people missing may not have had time to get out of the boat."

Italy's fire brigade Vigili del Fuoco said it is developing a plan to enter the wreckage of Bayesian, which is resting on the seabed off the coast at a depth of 50 metres.

It described the operation as "complex", with divers limited to 12-minute underwater shifts.

Dr Jean-Baptiste Souppez, a senior lecturer of mechanical, biomedical and design engineering at Aston University, said the next 24 hours are "crucial" to find survivors trapped inside the wreck.

"The speed at which the vessel sank (a few minutes, according to survivor and witness accounts) and the fact that it remains intact and on its side could favour the formation of small air pockets inside," he said.

"This is obviously highly speculative and impossible to predict accurately.

"A sign the rescuers may be looking for is a banging noise at regular intervals.

"This is common practice on submarines and was one of the signs the search mission for the Titan submarine was looking for after it went missing last year.

"But whether air pockets formed on the Bayesian is simply impossible to predict."

Of the 22 passengers and crew onboard, 15 - including Mr Lynch's wife, Angela Bacares - were rescued after escaping onto a lifeboat.

The Mirror reported Ms Bacares is in a "state of shock and sadness" as she awaits news of her husband. She has reportedly been joined by the couple's elder daughter who was not aboard the boat.

More of the yacht's rescued crew members were named by the Italian Coastguard on Tuesday, with Leo Eppel and South African nationals Leah Randall and Katja Chicken all confirmed as having been on board.

Survivors are recuperating at a hotel complex in Porticello where authorities are gathering witness statements.

Mr Lynch, who founded software giant Autonomy in 1996, was cleared in June of conducting a massive fraud relating to the 11 billion US dollar (£8.64 billion) sale to US company Hewlett Packard.

The boat trip was a celebration of his acquittal.

The Financial Times reported that Mr Bloomer appeared at trial as a defence witness for Mr Lynch, while media reports suggest the pair are close friends.

A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley said the bank was "shocked and saddened" while Clifford Chance said it was a "tragic incident".

David Tabizel, Mr Lynch's Autonomy co-founder, told Sky News: "I'm just heartbroken for him and his family and I hope there's a miracle about to occur.

"If anyone has the resilience to survive this - he does. And I hope he's found an air pocket."

Mr Tabizel added: "He has been one of the most influential, intelligent and most honourable human beings I have ever had the honour of knowing."

The former school of Mr Lynch's daughter has said its "thoughts are with their family and everyone involved".

A spokesperson for Latymer Upper School in Hammersmith, west London, said: "We are all incredibly shocked by the news that Hannah and her father are among those missing in this tragic incident and our thoughts are with their family and everyone involved as we await further updates."

Ed Llewellyn, British ambassador to Italy, met some of the survivors of the sinking at a hotel.

Ayla Ronald, a New Zealand national working at Clifford Chance, survived the ordeal.

Her father Lin Ronald confirmed to the Telegraph she had been invited aboard as a thanks for assistance in Mr Lynch's recent court case.

Another of the survivors, British tourist Charlotte Emsley, told la Repubblica she held her one-year-old daughter, Sofia, to stop her from drowning.

Charlotte and Sofia were treated in hospital, as was Sofia's father, James Emsley.

In a separate incident, Mr Lynch's co-defendant in his US fraud trial, Stephen Chamberlain, died after being hit by a car while out running in Cambridgeshire on Saturday.

In a statement released through Cambridgeshire Police, Mr Chamberlain's family said: "Steve was a much-loved husband, father, son, brother and friend.

"He was an amazing individual whose only goal in life was to help others in any way possible."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Beth Damer was killed in the crash

Woman killed by boyfriend in 100mph BMW horror crash just a day after he bought new car

A health worker attends to an mpox patient at a treatment centre in Munigi, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo reports more than 1,000 new mpox cases in a week

Molly-Mae is reportedly "bracing herself" for more people to come forward amid cheating allegations

Molly-Mae Hague 'bracing herself' for more girls to come forward and say Tommy Fury cheated with them

Ford sign in close-up

Ford to shift EVs strategy by building lower-cost pickups and commercial van

Iranian legislators attend an open session of parliament

Iran’s hard-line parliament approves all members of president’s cabinet

Police at the scene and floral tributes left after the fire

Three children aged 1, 5 and 9 die along with woman in Bradford house fire, as man arrested on suspicion of murder

The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings over a 22-hour period spanning the UK

Met Office issue 22-hour weather warning as ex-Hurricane Ernesto brings 'heavy rain and gusts up to 60mph' to lash UK

Ukrainian troops fire a" Giatsint-S" 152mm self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions near Chasiv Yar town, in Donetsk region

Ukraine launches ‘one of largest ever’ drone attacks on Moscow

The van in question

Murder probe after Amazon driver killed in ‘vanjacking’ in Leeds

Rachel Reeves is planning to raise taxes and cut spending in the October Budget

Rachel Reeves ‘planning to raise taxes and cut spending’ in October budget after large public sector pay rises

The Costa allergy tragedy, resulting in the death of a 13-year-old girl, should be a wake-up call to all hospitality venues.

When will allergies be taken seriously by cafés and restaurants?

Eugenio Ernesto Hernandez-Garnier and Yusleydis Blanca Loyola.

Air passenger bleeding from scalp after hair transplant arrested after refusing to leave flight

A Fenix team rescue worker places a helmet on Maryna Scherbyna as she and her children are evacuated as local people are moved from Selidove to safe areas in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Moscow comes under one of largest Ukrainian drone attacks but destroys them all

The plane was forced into an emergency landing in Italy,

At least two injured after turbulence hits easyJet flight from Corfu to London forcing emergency landing in Italy

A police officer stands outside the residence of internet influencer Andrew Tate during an early morning police search raid on the outskirts of Bucharest, Romania

Police raid Andrew Tate’s home in Romania as new allegations emerge

China's coal-fired Guohua power station, in northern Hebei province

China cuts coal power plant approvals after 2022-23 rise alarmed climate experts

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hero mum and baby survived superyacht sinking after falling asleep on deck, doctor claims

Hero mum and baby survived superyacht sinking after falling asleep on deck, doctor claims

Gendarmes wearing balaclavas exit the residence of internet influencer Andrew Tate during an early morning police raid

Romanian police raid home of Andrew Tate amid human trafficking probe

Eriksson shared a goodbye message in the documentary.

Sven-Goran Eriksson shares poignant goodbye message as ex-England boss reveals how he wants to be remembered
Radio presenter Lauren Laverne reveals cancer diagnosis in a heartfelt social media post

Radio presenter Lauren Laverne reveals cancer diagnosis as she urges 'get yourself checked'
The search continues for British technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah, who are among six tourists missing

Probe launched into ‘whether hatches of Bayesian superyacht were left open and caused it to sink in minutes’
Former President Barack Obama speaks

Obamas share warnings about Trump amid rousing Harris endorsements

Matt Wrack has slammed the 'disgusting' lack of action from the government since Grenfell

Fire union chief slams 'disgusting' lack of action ahead of final report into Grenfell Tower tragedy
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russia declares itself a 'safe haven' for foreigners wishing to 'escape their neoliberal home countries'
Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on second wedding anniversary

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on second wedding anniversary

'Yes she can!': Obamas endorse Kamala Harris - as Michelle warns a Trump ‘sequel’ would be worse

'Yes she can!': Obamas endorse Kamala Harris - as Barack warns a Trump ‘sequel’ would be worse

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King expresses 'sympathy and empathy' during visit to Southport to meet survivors of fatal knife attack
King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King Charles meets families and survivors in Southport after dance class attack that killed three young girls
London, England, UK. 29th May, 2024. King CHARLES III is seen leaving Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Credit Image: © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

King Charles to meet families in Southport following fatal attack

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit