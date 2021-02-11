Supply issues force Rhondda vaccine centre to close for 'brief time'

11 February 2021, 15:44

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant said supply issues were a UK-wide problem
Rhondda MP Chris Bryant said supply issues were a UK-wide problem. Picture: PA

Supply issues at a vaccine centre in Rhondda, South Wales, has forced the hub to temporarily close, according to a local MP.

Labour's Chris Bryant said he had raised the issue with Health Secretary Matt Hancock after the centre had to shut "for a very brief time" - and said similar issues had been experienced nationwide.

"The vaccine centre in the Rhondda is due to close for a very brief period of time due to supply issues," Mr Bryant said on Wednesday.

"This isn't a local issue, it's the same in regions across the UK." He then added that "several mass vaccination centres" had closed in England.

In Wales, Mr Bryant directed his attention to several centres: "Ystrad will be open until Sunday and will then close.

"Merthyr has already closed, Abercynon will close on Monday and Bridgend will be closing Sunday evening, too."

According to the Welsh government, this reduction in vaccine numbers is a "planned and expected" occurrence.

A spokesman said: "Over the next couple of weeks, we are expecting a slight reduction in the amount of vaccines we will receive from the UK government - this is a planned and expected change in supply that will affect the whole of the UK.

"We factored this into our plans and it will not affect people's appointments or delay when people are due to get their second dose.

"The supply of vaccines is expected to ramp up significantly from the beginning of March."

