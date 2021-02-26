Supreme Court to rule on Shamima Begum's bid to return to UK amid citizenship row

The Supreme Court will rule on whether Shamima Begum can appeal her the removal of her British citizenship. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

The Supreme Court is set to decide whether Shamima Begum can return to the UK to appeal against the removal of her British citizenship.

The ruling on Friday morning by the UK's highest court will settle a two-year dispute between Ms Begum and the Home Office.

She was stripped of her citizenship after travelling to Syria with two other east London schoolgirls, Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase, to join the so-called Islamic State group (IS) in February 2015.

Her British citizenship was revoked on national security grounds shortly after she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.

Ms Begum's legal team wants to challenge the Home Office's decision to remove her British citizenship but believe she can only get a fair trial if she is allowed to pursue the hearing in the UK.

A Court of Appeal ruling in July last year agreed, stating that "the only way in which she can have a fair and effective appeal is to be permitted to come into the United Kingdom to pursue her appeal".

Shamima Begum (centre) was captured on CCTV heading to Syria with Kadiza Sultana (left) and Amira Abase (right). Picture: PA Images

The Home Office challenged the decision at the Supreme Court in November, arguing that allowing her to return to the UK "would create significant national security risks" and expose the public to "an increased risk of terrorism".

The Supreme Court will also rule on whether her appeal against the removal of her British citizenship should be allowed.

At the hearing in November, her lawyers said Ms Begum was currently in the al-Roj camp in northern Syria, where conditions are "dire".

Lord Pannick QC told the court that the Syrian Democratic Forces, which control the al-Roj camp, "do not permit visits from lawyers nor do they permit detainees to speak to lawyers".

He said the case against Ms Begum was "no more than that she travelled to Syria and 'aligned with IS'", and that "it is not alleged that she fought, trained or participated in any terrorist activities, nor that she had any role within IS".

Representing the Home Office, Sir James Eadie QC told the court: "If you force the Secretary of State to facilitate a return to the UK, or if you allow the substantive appeal, the effect is to create potentially very serious national security concerns."

Shamima Begum is being sheltered in a Syrian Democratic Forces refugee camp. Picture: PA Images

He said of Ms Begum: "She married an IS fighter, lived in Raqqa, the capital of the self-declared caliphate, and remained with them for about four years until 2019, when she left from, in effect, the last pocket of IS territory in Baghuz."

Sir James argued that individuals who went to Syria to join IS pose a "real and serious" risk to national security "whatever sympathy might be generated by the age of the person when they travelled".

It comes when possibly hundreds of teenage girls were being groomed by the so-called Islamic State (IS) and lured to Syria to marry and assist their forces.

Ms Begum and the two other schoolgirls from Bethnal Green Academy left London shortly after Sharmeena Begum, who is no relation, travelled to Syria in December 2014.

Ms Begum claims she married Dutch convert Yago Riedijk 10 days after arriving in IS territory, with all three of her school friends also reportedly marrying foreign IS fighters.

She claimed in February 2019 that she left Raqqa in January 2017 with her husband but her children, a one-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy, had both since died.

Her third child died in the al-Roj camp in March 2019, shortly after he was born.

The Supreme Court's decision is due to be announced at 9.45am.