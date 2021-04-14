Surge Covid-19 testing deployed in Barnet after South Africa variant found

LBC BREAKING. Picture: Global

By Kate Buck

People living and working in an area Barnet, north London, are being urged to get a Covid-19 test after a case of the South African variant was found.

Those in the N3 postcode area are being asked to get a test either at home or go to a mobile testing unit.

It comes after the biggest surge testing yet was deployed in Wandsworth and Lambeth in south London after over 44 cases of the South African variant were found.

Anybody aged 11 or over who lives, works or travels in that area of South London has been strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 PCR test regardless of if they are showing symptoms.

The move comes as officials found a further 30 probable cases and all identified cases are either isolating or have completed their isolation.

Contacts of those cases have also been asked to isolate.

The variant has concerned experts, who fear vaccines could be less effective against it.

Read more: Pfizer vaccine 'shows 100% protection against South African variant'

An official release said: "This is the largest surge testing operation to date and aims to help control and suppress any possible new cases of the COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa."

More to follow...