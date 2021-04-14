Surge Covid-19 testing deployed in Barnet after South Africa variant found

14 April 2021, 15:26 | Updated: 14 April 2021, 15:38

LBC BREAKING
LBC BREAKING. Picture: Global

By Kate Buck

People living and working in an area Barnet, north London, are being urged to get a Covid-19 test after a case of the South African variant was found.

Those in the N3 postcode area are being asked to get a test either at home or go to a mobile testing unit.

It comes after the biggest surge testing yet was deployed in Wandsworth and Lambeth in south London after over 44 cases of the South African variant were found.

Anybody aged 11 or over who lives, works or travels in that area of South London has been strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 PCR test regardless of if they are showing symptoms.

The move comes as officials found a further 30 probable cases and all identified cases are either isolating or have completed their isolation.

Contacts of those cases have also been asked to isolate.

The variant has concerned experts, who fear vaccines could be less effective against it.

Read more: Pfizer vaccine 'shows 100% protection against South African variant'

An official release said: "This is the largest surge testing operation to date and aims to help control and suppress any possible new cases of the COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa."

More to follow...

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Joe Biden

Biden on Afghanistan: ‘It is time to end America’s longest war’
First lady Jill Biden

Jill Biden undergoes ‘common medical procedure’

Jessie Hamilton reacts as she is presented with a cheque to pay off her mortgage

Members of university fraternity pay off former cook’s mortgage
DUP leader Arlene Foster has taken Christian Jessen to court over defamation claims

DUP leader Arlene Foster sues Dr Christian Jessen for defamation
Somalia's president

International outcry as Somalia’s president signs mandate extension
Denmark will stop using the AstraZeneca jab in its vaccine rollout

Denmark stops use of AstraZeneca jab in its Covid-19 vaccination programme

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Greensill: James O'Brien takes on caller who believes Tories and Labour are as bad as each other

Greensill: James O'Brien caller can't find Labour equivalent after claiming 'all MPs are the same'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Greensill: 'Sleazy' David Cameron acted just 'to line his pockets', says MP Rachel Reeves

Greensill: 'Sleazy' David Cameron acted just 'to line his pockets', says MP Rachel Reeves
The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

Covid bereaved families group 'turned down seven times' for meeting with Government

Covid bereaved families group 'turned down seven times' for meeting with Government
Jim Pickard gives 'astonishing' insight into David Cameron controversy

James O'Brien hears 'astonishing' insight into David Cameron lobbying controversy

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London