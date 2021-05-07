Surge testing deployed in Bolton after 'cluster' of India covid variant found

7 May 2021, 20:01

Surge testing has been deployed in Bolton after variants of concern were detected
Surge testing has been deployed in Bolton after variants of concern were detected. Picture: PA Images

By Asher McShane

Surge testing has been deployed in Bolton after a cluster of cases of variants first identified in India and South Africa were detected.

People living or working in the BL3 postcode area have been urged to get tested, even if they do not have symptoms.

The Department of Health said a "small number" of cases of the variant first identified in South Africa (B.1.351) and a cluster of cases of the B.1.617.2 variant first identified in India had been found.

It comes as Public Health England (PHE) upgraded the B.1.617.2 variant to a variant of concern.

READ MORE: Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel on summer holiday travel 'green list'

READ MORE: Under 40s to be given alternative to Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

This is based on evidence which suggests it is as least as transmissible as the Kent variant, though it does not carry a specific E484K mutation that has been worrying experts.

According to PHE, cases involving the variant have increased to 520 from 202 over the last week and almost half the cases are related to travel or contact with a traveller.

Surge testing has been deployed in Bolton
Surge testing has been deployed in Bolton. Picture: PA Images

The variant cases are spread across the country. However, the majority are in the North West (predominantly Bolton) and London, where there has also been increased transmission.

The DHSC said enhanced contact tracing would be used for those testing positive with a variant of concern.

EXPLAINED: Which countries are on the green list for quarantine-free travel?

People with symptoms should book a free test online or by phone so they can get tested at a testing site or have a testing kit sent to them at home.

Those without symptoms should visit the local authority website for more information here

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians Ramadan

Dozens hurt as Palestinians and Israeli police clash at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Mars Helicopter

Nasa Mars helicopter heard humming through thin Martian air

An inquest is to be held into the death of railway worker Belly Mujinga, who died after allegedly being coughed on and spat at by a man with covid

Inquest to be held into death of Belly Mujinga who died of covid ‘after being coughed on’
Tristan da Cunha can only be reached via a six-day boat ride from Cape Town

Holidaymakers ridicule addition of remote Tristan da Cunha on travel 'green list'
Auschwitz

Tripadvisor issues apology as it removes insensitive review of Auschwitz Museum
Manchester City and Chelsea are due to face each other in the final in Istanbul

All-English Champions League final thrown into chaos as Turkey added to travel red list

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'The Tories stole my policies': John McDonnell reacts to Hartlepool by-election result

'The Tories stole my policies': John McDonnell reacts to Hartlepool by-election result
Labour needs a 'snarling arrogant brawler' to take on Johnson, caller tells LBC

Labour needs a 'snarling arrogant brawler' to take on Johnson, says caller
Where does Sir Keir go from here?

Elections 2021: Where does Sir Keir go from here?

'Labour is the problem is not Keir Starmer', says MP Steve Reed

'Labour is the problem not Keir Starmer', says MP Steve Reed after 'shattering' result
Iain quickly pointed out the caller was wrong

Iain Dale dismisses caller for 'spreading fake news' about patented viruses
Lord Ricketts was speaking to LBC amid a protest by French fishing vessels

Former British ambassador calls for end to 'silly threats to cut off electricity'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London