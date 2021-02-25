Breaking News

Surge testing in Ealing in London after cases of South Africa Covid-19 variant found

People have coronavirus tests at a temporary COVID-19 testing facility set up in Ealing. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Surge testing is being deployed in Ealing in London after a "small number" of additional cases of the South Africa Covid-19 variant were identified.

Cases have been identified in Acton, Greenford, Southall and West Ealing.

People living in Ealing are being encouraged to take a COVID-19 test when offered, and people with symptoms are being told to book a free test online or by phone to get tested at a testing site or have a testing kit sent to them at home.

Yesterday surge testing for the South Africa variant was rolled out to those within the HP10 postcode in Buckinghamshire, near High Wycombe, and the SW8 and SW9 postcodes in Lambeth, south London, which includes parts of Vauxhall and Brixton.

A government spokeswoman said: "Further targeted areas will have additional testing made available to control and suppress the potential spread of a Covid-19 variant.

"Working in partnership with the local authorities, additional testing and genomic sequencing is being deployed to targeted areas within the HP10 postcode in Buckinghamshire and SW8 and SW9 postcodes in Lambeth, where the Covid-19 variant first identified in South Africa has been found.

"The increased testing is being introduced in addition to existing extensive testing and, in combination with the current lockdown rules and remembering Hands Face Space advice, will help to monitor and suppress the spread of the virus."