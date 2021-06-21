Surge testing to be deployed in Leeds after Delta variant rise

Surge testing has already been deployed in areas across the UK. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

Surge testing will be deployed in Leeds from Tuesday following a rise in confirmed cases of the Delta variant.

Everyone who lives and works in Headingley, Hyde Park, Little London and Woodhouse will be strongly encouraged to take a PCR coronavirus test, particularly those aged 18 to 24, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

Cases amongst this age group, who are currently largely unvaccinated, are particularly high.

People will also be encouraged to book their vaccine if they have not already done so.

Read more: ‘Difficult year for travel’ warns PM, but exemptions for double-jabbed not ruled out

Read more: Laurel Hubbard: First transgender athlete selected to compete at Olympics

There will also be enhanced contact tracing for individuals who test positive with any of the variants of concern, which means contact tracers will look back at the individual’s contacts over a longer period of time to try to determine how they came into contact with the variant.

People in the area are being advised to make use of the free twice-weekly lateral flow tests, but it is also important for them to get a PCR test as this sample will be looked at closely in the laboratory to determine which variant an infected person has.

The announcement comes days after surge testing was rolled out in Lambeth in South London, and Cumbria, also because of increased cases of the Delta variant.

In London, the enhanced testing began on Saturday in Clapham, Brixton, Stockwell, West Norwood and Vauxhall.

In Cumbria, everyone aged 12 to 30 who lives, works or studies in the area is strongly advised to take a PCR test, and those of a school age are being offered testing at school.