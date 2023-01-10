Surgeon removes live grenade from Ukrainian soldier's chest as Russia ramps up offensive on salt-mining town of Soledar

The Ukrainian surgeon removed the live grenade from the soldier's chest. Picture: Alamy / General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

By Danielle DeWolfe

A Ukrainian soldier has had a live grenade removed from his chest by military surgeons, as the nation battles the latest wave of attacks by Russian forces.

Surgeon Major-General Andriy Verba from Vinnytsia conducted the risky operation in the presence of two Ukrainian soldiers without the usual use of electrocoagulation.

The surgical method, which uses heat to cauterize blood vessels and stop bleeding, risked setting off the explosive device.

It's believed the VOG grenade had been fired using a grenade launcher mounted underneath the barrel of an automatic rifle.

It comes as Russia stepped up its military offensive in an attempt to take the salt mining town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine.

Major-General Andriy Verba was pictured holding a grenade he'd removed from the Ukrainian soldier's chest. Picture: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The x-ray shows the grenade lodged in the chest of the Ukrainian soldier. Picture: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The new wave of attacks have seen the corpses of hundreds of Russian soldiers abandoned in the streets as the daily Russian death toll reaches 710.

President Volodymyr Zelensky last night said there were bodies "covering the ground" in the Eastern Ukrainian town, adding there was "no life left" following a period of intense fighting.

The former salt mining city has come under increasing attack as Russian forces attempt to take the nearby city of Bakhmut.

It also comes amid reports that, on the 321st day of war, the Ukrainian military sank a Russian warship. No further details have been published.

Donetsk Region, Ukraine. 26th Dec, 2022. Hiding among the trees near Soledar sits a Ukrainian multiple launch rocket system. Picture: LBC / Alamy

"Everything is completely destroyed, there is almost no life left," Ukraines president said.

"Thousands of their people have been lost: the whole ground near Soledar is covered with the corpses of the occupiers and scars from the blows. This is how madness looks like."

An offensive is believed to be led by the Russian military's infamous Wagner group, a collection of pro-Russian mercinaries.

"I thank all our soldiers who protect our Bakhmut [and] all the fighters in Soledar," said President Zelensky.