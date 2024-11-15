Exclusive

'There has to be a day of reckoning': Patients left disabled and injured by rogue surgeon demand extradition from Libya

By Gina Davidson

Patients who were left disabled and injured by the brain surgeon Sam Eljamel are demanding the UK government try to extradite him from Libya.

They say "there has to be a day of reckoning" for the rogue surgeon who working in Scotland.

Jules Rose had her tear duct removed instead of her brain tumour during his time at NHS Tayside.

As a result, she had to had a second operation but has still been left with eye pain and a diagnosis for complex PTSD.

It turned out she was his last patient before he was suspended.

Hundreds of patients later revealed they had their brain or back operations botched by the rogue surgeon.

Jules has managed to secure a public inquiry from the Scottish government and a police investigation.

She is meeting with Scottish Secretary Ian Murray this morning.

Ahead of the meeting, she told LBC: "We all know where he is.

"We all know he's practicing in Libya.

"He's brazen enough to advertise his surgery.

"But, we need him back to this country so we can see Eljamel face the justice that we so desperately need to see.

"I'm hoping that Secretary of State for Scotland and the Foreign Office can leave no stone unturned for the extradition of Eljamel to bring him back to Scotland.

"There has to be a day of reckoning."

A surgeon works on a patient - file. Picture: Getty

She added some of the 200 patients affected suffer from "chronic constant pain" or are "housebound".

"Some can't even get out of their bed," she said.

"They are housebound and suffer with constant pain."

She said some patients were left blind or wheelchair-bound as she branded the situation "horrendous."

There is a long-running police investigation into the surgeon, which has not yet led to any charges.

This should not prevent the UK government from considering extradition, she continued.

"We believe there are hundreds if not thousands of people out there who felt they were just unlucky with their surgery, they have never heard of this scandal and they are unaware of the public inquiry and police investigation."

Jules Rose will meet Scottish Secretary Ian Murray on Friday morning.