Hundreds of households without water as blistering heat set to reach 35C before thunderstorms batter UK

13 August 2022, 14:34 | Updated: 13 August 2022, 14:52

Hundreds of households have been without water amid the blistering heat.
Hundreds of households have been without water amid the blistering heat. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Sophie Barnett

Hundreds of households in Surrey are without water after a "technical issue" forced residents to rely on bottled water stations amid the blistering heat.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Residents woke up on Saturday with either very low water pressure or no supply at all following issues at Thames Water's Netley Mill water plant.

The incident comes as the country experiences its second heatwave in a matter of weeks, with temperatures around the UK set to hit the mid 30s once again.

The affected postcodes are GU5, GU6, RH4, RH5 and RH12, SurreyLive reported, covering Dorking and Cranleigh.

Thames Water has resorted to opening bottled water stations for those who need supplies amid the extremely hot weather.

In a statement, Thames Water said: "Our specialist engineers are on site and are working hard to fix the issue as quickly as possible. We’ve been using tankers to pump water into the local supply network to help improve the situation.

“We are opening bottled water stations this morning for those who need temporary supplies. We will confirm the locations and opening times here, as soon as possible.

Read more: Thunderstorm warning as heavy rain to batter UK in abrupt end to scorching four-day heatwave

"We know how worrying and disruptive it is to be without water, especially in this hot weather. Thank you for your continued patience while we work to get supplies back to normal. We’ll post updates here, once we have further information."

Bottled water stations have been opened at at Cranleigh Leisure Centre and Surrey Hills Business Park.

Thames Water said this is for "essential use" only, such as drinking, cooking and hand washing.

"Please be considerate and don’t take more than you need," it warned.

A drought was officially declared in eight parts of the UK on Friday, and a village in Oxfordshire became the first to run dry.

Residents of Northend said they were "frustrated" after having to rely on tanker and bottled water after their reservoir ran dry - meaning they were unable to take a shower or use the dishwasher.

A tanker was brought in by Thames Water to pump 19,000 litres of water into the system and bottled water was handed out to residents.

Read more: Water could be rationed as drought declared across parts of England and tankers arrive in first villages

An amber "extreme heat" warning was in place on Saturday, covering most of England and Wales, where temperatures of up to 35C are predicted for Saturday and Sunday.

This means heat-related illnesses including sunburn and heat exhaustion are "likely" among the general population, and delays to public transport are "possible".

The highest predicted daytime temperature of 34C is forecast in the south-east on Saturday, with 32C predicted in London and 27C in Edinburgh.

Temperatures around the 30C mark are expected further north in England, while much of Scotland and Northern Ireland can expect temperatures in the mid-twenties.

Meanwhile, a lower-level yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place from noon on Sunday until Tuesday.

This warning means there is a "small chance" of flooding in these nations and the potential for power cuts.

The predicted downpour will be a welcome change to the blistering heat the UK has experienced in the summer months, with ground timber-dry and a number of wildfires wreaking devastation.

Fire services across the UK are "planning for a busy weekend" of further blazes, and have asked people to refrain from starting garden bonfires or using portable barbecues.

