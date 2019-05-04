West Sussex Shook As Earthquake Hits Overnight

4 May 2019, 08:09 | Updated: 4 May 2019, 09:03

The magnitude of the tremor is not yet clear.
The magnitude of the tremor is not yet clear. Picture: PA

Residents reported feeling their homes shaking after parts of West Sussex was hit by an earthquake overnight.

The two second quake hit the Crawley area at 1.19am on Saturday, according to a date from the British Geological Survey.

Several people took to social media to report they had felt a tremor.

One Twitter user said: "Did an earthquake just happen in Crawley? My whole flat just shook underneath me!", while another added: "Just looked at the sensors around the Gatwick area on BGS's website and it confirms we did have an earthquake at 1:19. Lasted about a second or 2 but woke me up..."

It follows a series of earthquakes in the Surrey area in February, when four tremors were recorded in the space of a fortnight.

Concerns were raised that the quakes were the result of nearby oil and gas exploration.

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake hit Newdigate, Surrey, on February 27, which followed a 2.0-magnitude tremor on February 19 and 2.4 and 0.2 quakes on February 14.

