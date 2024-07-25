Four arrested in double murder investigation after two killed in e-bike collision

25 July 2024, 05:37

A double murder investigation has been launched after the deaths of two men
A double murder investigation has been launched after the deaths of two men in Surrey. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Four people have been arrested as part of a double murder investigation following the death of two men after an e-bike collision.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emergency services were called at 00.52am on Monday, 22 July to the A316 southbound slip road onto the M3 in Sunbury, Surrey, following a suspected collision involving a black e-bike.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man in his 20s was taken to hospital, where he sadly died later that same day.

Four people have been arrested in connection with this incident:

  • A 29-year-old man from Sunbury has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
  • A 24-year-old woman from North Yorkshire has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
  • A 24-year-old man from Walton-on-Thames has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
  • A 24-year-old man from Feltham has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. They are all currently in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Debbie Birch said: “Our thoughts are with the families of the two victims at this incredibly difficult time.

"Our investigation is still in the early stages, and our officers are working around the clock to establish the circumstances of this incident and gather evidence.

“We are urgently looking to speak to anyone with any information that may assist our investigation.

“Were you in the area around Sunbury Cross between 00.40am and 00.50am on Monday, 22 July? Do you have any CCTV, dash cam or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident?

“We are particularly interested in tracing the movements and manner of driving of a black e-bike and a black Ford Ranger travelling through the area during this time.”

Inspector Matt Walton, Borough Commander for Spelthorne, said:“We appreciate that this incident will have come as a shock to the local community, particularly to those who knew the victims.

“We are also aware that there has been some online commentary which has caused great distress to the victims’ families.

"We ask that you do not share any photos, memes, or footage you might see in relation to this incident.

“Our investigation is still in the early stages, and we ask the public not to speculate on the circumstances while we are still carrying out enquiries.”

