Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

22 April 2025, 19:30

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.
The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone. Picture: Google Maps

By Press Association

A 13-year-old boy has died and two other people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash.

Officers were called to reports of the collision on the A25 in Bletchingley, near Redhill, at around 8.10pm on Monday, Surrey Police said.

The teenage boy, a front seat passenger in one of the vehicles, died at the scene.

The driver of the same vehicle was taken to hospital and is in a serious but stable condition, the force said.

The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to hospital with an arm injury, while a person in the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

The A25 was closed for several hours following the incident.

Anyone with helpful information has been asked to contact the force on their website or by calling 101, quoting reference PR/45250047219, or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

